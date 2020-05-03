Let anglers fish through coronavirus lockdown to improve mental health, Conservative and Labour MPs say

Tory MP Sir Charles Walker - Andrew Crowley/ Andrew Crowley

Ministers should let people start fishing again to improve their mental health, Conservative and Labour MPs say today.

The UK's three million anglers put down their rods after Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, ordered the coronavirus lockdown on March 23 and said that people can only leave home for essential needs.

However in a letter to today's Daily Telegraph, Conservative MPs Sir Charles Walker, Tracey Crouch and Scott Mann, with Labour MP Jon Cruddas, say they back "the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions on low risk outdoor activities, such as angling, which can be pursued while maintaining social distancing".

Citing "evidence that non-contact outdoor activities will not increase infection rates" they say that angling is "a largely solitary sport where self-isolation occurs naturally [with] proven benefits for mental health and social well-being".

They add: "Allowing anglers to return to the countryside will both alleviate pressure on other public open spaces and provide an early sign of hope in these difficult times."

A 15-page report from the Angling Trust titled ‘When We Fish Again’ - which was submitted to Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove last week - claims that European nations where fishing has been banned has seen more deaths from Covid-19.

The research in the submission compares higher death rates in Italy, Spain and the UK - where fishing is banned - with lower rates in Germany, Holland and Ireland where it is not.

In an accompanying letter to Mr Gove, Jamie Cook, the trust's chief executive, said anglers can help fight crime by acting as the "eyes and ears on waterways", while also boosting the economy.

The trust set out a phased approach to ending the lockdown including in the first phase fishermen angling alone, and not nearer than 15 metres from eachother, and no sharing of fishing tackle. The second phase would see fishing allowed from private boats on lakes, rivers and reservoirs.