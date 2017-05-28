Lester and Kershaw rocked in Dodgers' 9-4 sweep of Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, hits a three-run home run as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester watches during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Cody Bellinger and Kike Hernandez led an offensive outburst with three-run homers that upstaged the anticipated duel between aces Jon Lester and Clayton Kershaw, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago 9-4 on Sunday to sweep the Cubs in three games at home for the first time since August 2012.

Lester and Kershaw were rocked for 10 runs and 18 hits in a combined 7 2/3 innings of their first career matchup. The left-handers that own three World Series titles (Lester), three Cy Young Awards (Kershaw) and 10 All-Star nods failed to retire the side in order in any inning.

Lester (3-3) gave up six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings for Chicago. Kershaw allowed four runs and a career-high-tying 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.