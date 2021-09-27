Lester Holt's Son Stefan Welcomes Third Child, Son James: 'Our Sweet Baby'

stephen holt welcomes baby

Lester Holt is officially a grandfather of three!

The NBC News anchor's son Stefan Holt and his wife Morgan recently welcomed their third baby together, a son named James Holt. Stefan, 34, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday alongside photos of the newborn and the family of five.

"Our sweet baby James has arrived. #babyboy #happybirthday," writes Stefan, who also shares sons Henry, 4, and Sam, 2, with wife Morgan.

In the sweet photos, Henry and Sam are seen getting acquainted with their new baby brother.

Stefan revealed in May that he and his wife were expecting their third baby boy.

"Breaking News: Henry and Sam are excited to welcome their baby brother this fall. And they're even helping us with names 😂," Stefan, a local broadcast news anchor in Chicago, wrote on Instagram.

In one cute clip, Henry says the baby "is in my mom's belly" currently and says he'll name his new little brother "Popcorn." The siblings held ultrasound images to break the news.

During an April appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Lester, 62, shared that his grandsons call him "Granddude," adding that the little ones make him "melt." He said, "That's the thing about kids, it just takes you out of everything else going on in your life."

On The Tonight Show in April 2020, Lester proudly talked about his grandkids helping their dad broadcast from home during the pandemic.

"It warmed my heart because it immediately made me think of a picture that was taken when I was an anchor in Chicago at the CBS station," said Lester, who is also dad to son Cameron with his wife Carol.

"One of them, I clearly saw he had the bug for the camera, and of course that's Stefan," he added. "It was really heartwarming to think back, God I remember when you guys were little and we did pictures like that, and now there's my grandson."