Lester expected to start for Chicago against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-6, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-2, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Cubs: Jon Lester (1-0, .00 ERA, .20 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago batted .252 as a team last year and hit 256 total home runs.

The Pirates finished 29-47 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Chicago leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (gastrointestinal).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).

