Lessons on loving the mortifying mother

When I was 14, I stepped out of my mother's car in front of my suburban New York high school and a moment later heard what sounded like the frantic cries of a panicked seagull.

"Did you remember a sanitary napkin!?" my mother screamed hysterically.

I turned away from the building where adolescent self-esteem goes to die and toward the obvious lunatic.

"Yes!" I hissed, endlessly thankful for my tardiness that day, which meant the parking lot had already emptied of what would have most certainly been a cruel and captivated audience.

I'll confess now I didn't know then if I had a sanitary napkin, but the thought of her conspicuously handing me one was too obscene to bear. I decided I would rather ask a friend and risk ending up with a tampon, which was terrifying since I was still outrageously confused about my own anatomy.

My younger self marveled at my mother's preternatural skill for humiliation. There was the "holey nipple shirt," a disintegrating Hanes Tee notorious among the friends I dared invite home. Whenever I would point out that her nipples had an audience, she was unflappable, smoothing her shirt as if I had observed, "Your button-down is wrinkled."

When I first started bringing my boyfriend (now husband) home, she would often walk around without pants, her Fruit of the Looms billowing like small parachutes. "Is that underwear?" my husband would whisper, mystified by the creature shuffling down a not-dark-enough hall.

She was neither cheap nor poor, just devoted to comfort and remarkably impervious to embarrassment. Hers was the body language of a woman unburdened by propriety, with no interest in affectation. Perhaps because her dreams had not turned out as she'd planned, she found joy in the uncomplicated pleasures life did allow — shabby tees, large underwear and easy cuddles with the tiny dogs who keep her warm at night.

I avoided my mother for a long time. I moved away. Then I moved farther away. But I began to resent her abundant quirks less with each passing year. I grew enamored of her. I looked forward to coming home and watching her chase her portly Yorkshire Terrier down the street. I started teasing affectionately as she perverted the English language, inventing words and mispronouncing others, especially since this particular idiosyncrasy was only revealed to me after I was caught mispronouncing words myself. "We're having kaba-see for dinner," I told a friend. "Do you mean Kielbasy?" she asked kindly.

Distance and age proved useful teachers. What the girl saw as her mother's madness, the woman understood as her mother's liberation — from the uselessness of feeling humiliated, from society's most arbitrary rules. My mother taught me to love the body I'm in, appreciate the age I am, focus less on enticing boys and more on ripening my brain. She learned not to care so much what people thought. When I believed the same, I felt indomitable.

What drove me away eventually brought me home. More than 15 years after the great escape, I moved back in at 32 with a husband, an infant and an agenda: Be my daughter's nanny. Teach her to feel indomitable, too.

On raising invincible daughters: Big world, tiny daughter, hard truths

I have no clue if it’s working, and won’t for some time, but I can tell you all the lovely and exasperating things happening along the way.

There are few things that evoke more delight than watching my mother and my toddler experience the world together, each bearing an uncanny likeness to the other. Their bodies move clumsily and at similar speeds (my mother takes half an hour to exit any vehicle, my daughter takes about that long to enter one). My mother helps my daughter put on her diaper, my daughter helps my mother unwrap her bladder leakage pad. Both always stop and smell the flowers (in the case of the toddler, this also means stopping to smell the weeds). They're thrilled to discover insects in the house, gingerly ferrying spiders toward potted plants. They love the birds — spotting them, feeding them, listening to them. In the spring and summer, they save money each week to buy kale for the local cow, who has especially picky taste. They cherish their world with kindred affection.

When I watch my daughter's small, soft hand reach for my mother's large, well-worn one, I think the world is not so badly made.

But while I work to navigate what it means to be somebody's mother, I still have my own mother, ever so close, mothering me. When I leave the house with my daughter, my mom shrieks suggestions about what to bring. Snacks! Water! Gloves! Sunhat! They are often items I already have, or already thought of and decided to forgo, or occasionally forgot, which feeds the beast of insecurity inside me growling, "You're a terrible mom."

She rarely explicitly disapproves of my parenting, but that doesn’t mean I can’t feel it. The irritations are sporadic enough not to define us, but frequent enough that as I try to model behavior for our youngest family member, I too often find I’m misbehaving myself, treating my mother poorly, arguing loudly, snipping crankily, patronizing viciously. Back in the house I grew up in, I sometimes feel I’m a child again. The ugliest parts of me burst forth, with my daughter as witness.

Thankfully, as we muddle through the fraught moments, we’re also compensated with a surplus of absurdly hilarious ones.

With two barely trained dogs and one devilish cat, the house is in a perpetual state of anarchy. "Cat poopie!" was my daughter's first crisply pronounced phrase, said with such self-satisfied gusto we could do little more than grin proudly. Eager to fit in with her rebellious canine friends, my daughter's taken to urinating indiscriminately between pillows, on power cords, in the slippers of unsuspecting adults.

While my daughter cuts new teeth, my mother keeps losing them, her gummy lisp endearing me to her in new and strange ways. A few weeks ago, my husband was out of town and my daughter couldn't sleep. As a molar slowly worked its way through her aching gums, she sobbed in my arms and asked for her grandma. We climbed the stairs to my mother’s room, the defeated child melting into the older woman’s body. My mother carried her onto the porch so they could look for the moon.

"There! Moon!" my daughter shouted with delight, salt on her cheeks the only relic of earlier discontent.

"And stars," my mother whispered.

As they looked toward the sky, I looked toward them, thinking that everything extraordinary is right here on Earth.

I squinted in the darkness. On the grandmother, no pants in sight.

