‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Whom in Apple+ Drama?

Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” combines science and cooking in a great experiment. Brie Larson stars as intensely intelligent Elizabeth Zott, a woman bound to make waves wherever she goes because of her high IQ as well as her beauty. Larson also executive produced the Apple TV+ drama series, whose showrunner is Lee Eisenberg. Eight episodes unfold to tell the emotional and unexpected story of Elizabeth Zott, a Hastings lab technician (and really PhD-level chemist) who transforms into a television celebrity cook.

The first two episodes landed Friday, October 13, and the show will end right before Thanksgiving, an appropriate holiday for cooking! New episodes will be released weekly on Fridays at midnight, Pacific time. Alongside Larson, the starring cast includes Lewis Pullman, Stephanie Koenig, Aja Naomi King, Kevin Sussman and more stars throughout the season.

Here are the cast and characters of “Lessons in Chemistry” on Apple TV+:

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott in “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson)

Elizabeth means business both in the lab and in the kitchen. A lab technician with a master’s in chemistry, Zott battles sexism in her workplace every day, and a traumatic experience kept her from pursuing her PhD in the field. She secretly conducts experiments involving abiogenesis, or the evolution of life or living organisms from inorganic or inanimate objects. Her literal collision with famed chemist Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman) sets her life path on a trajectory that she could not have predicted.

Brie Larson will also be seen in the upcoming “The Marvels” film in November. She has previously starred as Carol Danvers in “Captain Marvel” (2019) and other MCU films like “Avengers: Endgame.” She appeared in “Just Mercy” (2019) as Eva Ansley, “Fast X” (2023) as Tessa, “The Glass Castle” as Jeannette Walls and “The Spectacular Now” (2013) as Cassidy. She won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Ma in “Room” based on the book by Emma Donoghue.

Story continues

Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans in “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman)

Calvin Evans has the brains to match Elizabeth’s intelligence, but he also notices more than the average white man in the 1950’s. Evans keeps Hastings Lab afloat with his promising award-winning research, but he realizes that Elizabeth’s work is just as important as his. Sparks fly and chemistry ensues between the two.

Lewis Pullman, who broke out as an actor in “Bad Times at the El Royale” (2018) as Miles Miller, is the son of Bill Pullman. He portrayed Lt. Robert ‘Bob’ Floyd in “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) and he plays Rhett Abbott in “Outer Range.”

Stephanie Koenig as Fran Frask in “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Fran Frask (Stephanie Koenig)

Fran Frask leads personnel at Hastings lab as one of the more powerful secretaries. She has more in common with Elizabeth Zott than she may ever know.

Stephanie Koenig is known for playing Sabrina Oznowich in “The Flight Attendant” and Andrea Eastman in “The Offer.”

Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane in “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Harriet Sloane (Aja Naomi King)

Harriet Sloane is Calvin Evans’ neighbor. She is Black, and she leads the civil rights movement and protests against the aim of urban planning to pave a freeway through the neighborhood. She wanted to be a lawyer, but her husband went off to war and she had to raise their two kids.

Aja Naomi King is known for playing Cherry in “The Birth of a Nation” (2016), Latrice in “The Upside” (2017) and Michaela Pratt in “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Kevin Sussman as Walter Pine in “Lessons in Chemistry” (Appple TV+)

Walter Pine (Kevin Sussman)

Walter Pine is the single father of Amanda, a friend of Elizabeth’s daughter Mad. Mad takes pity on Amanda and secretly shares Elizabeth’s delicious lunches with her. The two parents meet after the girls’ secret is discovered. Walter, a TV producer, is the one who pitches “Supper at Six,” the cooking show that Zott helms.

Kevin Sussman is best known for playing Lenny in “Almost Famous” (2000) Tuchman Marsh Man in “Burn After Reading” (2008), Mac Bailey in “Killers” (2010) and Stuart Bloom in “The Big Bang Theory.” He also appeared in “The Dropout as Mark Roessler.

The post ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Whom in Apple+ Drama? appeared first on TheWrap.