Less than a week to go: What YOUR Premier League team needs before the window slams shut

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are still in the market for new players, with Harry Maguire rumoured to be a top transfer target.

With less than a week until the Premier League transfer window slams shut, these are the key areas every top-flight club should look to strengthen in…

Arsenal: Centre back, winger

Who they have signed: Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Dortmund), Stephan Liechsteiner (Juventus), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) and Matteo Guendouzi (Lorient)

Who they’ve been linked with: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Arsenal have strengthened across the park with January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng adding firepower up front, while the summer signings of Leno, Sokratis, Liechsteiner and Torreira have addressed pressing needs that weren’t solved under previous manager Arsene Wenger.

However, with Laurent Koscielny still recovering from injury (he’s unlikely to play this year) and the defender hinting at leaving the Gunners, another body to cover for the much-maligned Shkodran Mustafi and new boy Sokratis could be required.

The Gunners also seem to be lacking a genuine wide player, as only Henrikh Mkhitaryan and youngsters Alex Iwobi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles appear to be the only natural wingers in their squad.

The 32-year-old centre-back does not expect to sign a new contract in 2020, and does not know where he will go when he leaves the Gunners

Bournemouth: Striker, centre back

Who they have signed: David Brooks (Sheffield United), Diego Rico (Leganes)



Who they’ve been linked with: Jefferson Lima (Levante), Diego Laxalt (Genoa)

Arguably the biggest issues last season for Eddie Howe was a lack of goals – no-one made it to double figures for the season as marquee signing Jermain Defoe struggled for fitness. In what is shaping as a tight league below the top six, a lack of goals could spell danger for Bournemouth.

At the other end of the pitch, Nathan Ake is a wonderful centre-back but teammates Simon Francis and Steve Cook have been with Bournemouth since the Cherries were in League One and have a combined age of 60. Some new blood is desperately needed here.

Brighton and Hove Albion: Striker

Who they have signed: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ), Yves Bissouma (Lille), Bernardo (RB Leipzig), Florin Andone (Deportivo La Coruña), Jason Steele (Sunderland), David Button (Fulham), Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Leon Balogun (Mainz), Hugo Keto (Arsenal, free).



Who they’ve been linked with: Jack O’Connell (Sheffield United), Liam Moore (Reading)

Manager Chris Hughton has shopped a lot and seemingly bought well. He’s added nine new faces to give Brighton’s squad extra depth and competition for places. The signings of Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh from AZ and midfielder Yves Bissouma from Lille, in particular, look fascinating but both players are young and untested in the Premier League.

What the Seagulls desperately need is some help up front. Glenn Murray scored 12 goals last season but turns 35 in September, while January £10m signing Jurgen Locadia was another attacking player from the Eredivisie who bombed in England – Hughton will be hoping he finds his feet with a full pre-season behind him.

Burnley: Centre back, winger, goalkeeper?

Who they have signed: No-one

Who they’ve been linked with: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Sam Clucas (Swansea), Jay Rodriguez (West Brom)

Sean Dyche has kept his side together and there don’t appear to be any pressing needs, but with a potential Europa League group stage upcoming, some depth may be needed.

James Tarkowski seamlessly stepped into Michael Keane’s shoes after his sale to Everton last season, but Burnley still haven’t brought in anyone to give them cover. And with goalkeeper Nick Pope facing an extended spell on the sidelines and Tom Heaton still not back to full fitness, the Clarets could be forced to call in third-choice Anders Lindegaard for an extended run between the sticks.

Nick Pope was taken off with a serious shoulder injury during the Europa League first qualifying round first leg draw at Aberdeen.

Cardiff City: Striker

Who they have signed: Josh Murphy (Norwich City), Bobby Reid (Bristol City), Greg Cunningham (Preston), Alex Smithies (QPR).

Who they’ve been linked with: Marko Grujic (Liverpool), Alfred N’Diaye (Villarreal)

It’s tough to predict how untested players will adapt to the Premier League but, like most promoted sides, Cardiff could struggle to score goals this season. The signing of Bobby Reid from Bristol City should help that to an extent, and Kenneth Zohore performed well in 2017/18, but Neil Warnock is still without the kind of goalscorer needed to make survival anything less than an agonising struggle.

Chelsea: Striker

Who they have signed: Jorginho (Napoli), Rob Green

Who they’ve been linked with: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Wlifried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Chelsea’s transfer needs depends on who leaves. If any of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois or Willian leave the Blues will be left short of star power. Jorginho is an excellent signing in midfield but perhaps their greatest need remains the obvious position: is Alvaro Morata really a reliable goalscorer, and can Michy Batshuayi actually provide consistent reinforcement?

Is time almost up for Morata?

Crystal Palace: Midfield, striker

Who they have signed: Max Meyer (free), Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham), Vicente Guaita (Getafe)

Who they’ve been linked with:

The Eagles need to reinforce a midfield which has lost Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Yohan Cabaye from last season, and they need to find goals from somewhere if Christian Benteke continues to fire blanks; the addition of Max Meyer should help their midfield. However, Palace’s window will be defined by what they must not sell. Heaven knows how they’ll survive if Wilfired Zaha is sold: He is integral to almost all of their attacking play and losing him would almost certainly condemn them to relegation.

Everton: Defence

Who they have signed: Richarlison (Watford), Lucas Digne (Barcelona)

Who they’ve been linked with: Wilfried Zaha (Palace), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Marcos Rojo (Man United)

New manager Marco Silva has brought in Richarlison and with Ademola Lookman returning from loan at RB Leipzig, the Toffees will finally have some thrust from out wide. They could still do with another striker to rival Cenk Tosun, but Silva critically needs to overhaul his defence.

Michael Keane remains unconvincing as a starter, Phil Jagielka is 36 and Ashley Williams has been farmed out to Stoke. On the flanks, Lucas Digne failed to shine at Barcelona, Mason Holgate’s development has stalled somewhat, while Leighton Baines is 33 and Seamus Coleman turns 30 in October. Fresh blood is desperately needed.

Everton fans hope Digne will have an immediate impact at Goodison Park

Fulham: Fullback

Who they have signed: Jean Michael Serri (Nice), Maxime Le Marchand (Nice), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle), Andre Schurrle (Dortmund), Alfie Mawson (Swansea), Fabri (Besiktas)

Who they’ve been linked with: Joshua Guilavogui (Wolfsburg)

Fulham have already signed a midfielder ( Sari), central defenders (Mawson and Le Marchand), a striker (Mitrovic), a winger (Schurrle) and a goalkeeper (Fabri). With Ryan Sessegnon likely to play as a winger this campaign a fullback may be required to provide depth and competition, otherwise Fulham look OK.

Huddersfield: Striker

Who they have signed: Terence Kongolo (Monaco), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Jonas Lössl (Mainz), Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund), Ben Hamer (Leicester), Florent Hadergjonaj (Ingolstadt 04), Adama Diakhaby (Monaco), Juninho Bacuna (FC Groningen)

Who they’ve been linked with:

Huddersfield have been busy this summer, signing several new faces all over the park and a series of loan deals have been made permanent. The Terriers do still look a little light at left and right back however, while goals were a problem for much of last season and could be again this campaign with no recognised 10-15 goal a season striker in the squad.

Riyad Mahrez has traded in Leicester for Manchester City

Leicester City: Replace Mahrez

Who they have signed: James Maddison (Norwich), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Jonny Evans (West Brom), Danny Ward (Liverpool) .

Who they’ve been linked with: Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad)

How do Leicester replace their tricky winger? For the most part their squad is pretty balanced and settled – they’ve improved their defence with the signings of Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira. But hanging over all of this is, how do they replace Riyad Mahrez?

A lot could fall on to the shoulders of Demarai Gray and new Norwich signing James Maddison to provide the x-factor for the Foxes, which is a lot to ask of the youngsters.

Liverpool: Centre back

Who they have signed: Alisson (Roma), Naby Keita (RB Leipzig), Fabinho (Monaco), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke)

Who they’ve been linked with: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Domogaj Vida (Besiktas)

Liverpool have had the best window of any side in the top six. They’ve brought in a new goalkeeper, two midfielders and a winger; all signings that have beefed up their squad, and added substantial quality along the way.

The only weakness could be seen at centre back. Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan for various all fail to inspire playing alongside Virgil van Dijk, but with Jurgen Klopp a big fan of young Joe Gomez don’t expect any many signings here.

Last chance saloon for the Croat?

Manchester City: Defensive midfield

Who they have signed: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City), Philippe Sandler (PEC Zwolle), Claudio Gomes (PSG)

Who they’ve been linked with: Marco Verrati (PSG)

Pep Guardiola missed out on Jorginho which will be a blow for City, however with the capture of Riyad Mahrez they looked pretty well stocked all over the park. The only weak link appears to be the midfield lynchpin – they still look light in that role, and an injury to Fernandinho could be catastrophic.

Manchester United: Centre back

Who they have signed: Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Diogo Dalot (Porto); Lee Grant (£1.5m)

Who they’ve been linked with: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Jerome Boateng and Robert Lewandowski (both Bayern Munich)

Jose Mourinho isn’t happy. United have been slow in the transfer market, only bringing in midfielder Fred, young fullback Diogo Dalot and goalkeeper Lee Grant. The Red Devils need to improve their fragile defence but seem frustrated in their pursuits of Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld.

Jose Mourinho is not happy, but how much of it is smoke and mirrors?

Newcastle United: Striker

Who they have signed: Yoshinori Muto (Mainz), Martin Dubravka (Sparta Prague), Fabian Schar (Deportivo La Coruna), Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea), Kenedy (Chelsea, loan).

Who they’ve been linked with: Salomon Rondon (West Brom), Myziane Maolida (Lyon)

The rumblings from Rafa Benitez don’t bode well for Newcastle fans – the manager is being forced to go public in his spat with owner Mike Ashley in an effort to complete some business before the window shuts on Thursday. It’s all so frustrating – if Benitez could bring in a striker worth 10-15 goals a season, a push for Europe could be on the cards. Newcastle can’t – can’t – begin another season without a recognised goal scorer.

Southampton: Striker

Who they have signed: Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel), Angus Gunn (Manchester City), Stuart Armstrong (Celtic)

Who they’ve been linked with: Kevin Malcuit (Lille)

It’s been a good summer on the south coast, with Mark Hughes busy bringing in huge defender Jannik Vestergaard, intriguing winger Mohamed Elyounoussi and promising goalkeeper Angus Gunn – all of them should improve the Saints.

However, they are still lacking goals. Second-top scorer Dusan Tadic has been sold, while the often-injured Charlie Austin started just 10 games last season, Manolo Gabbiadini is too inconsistent and Shane Long to profligate.

All quiet in N17: Mauricio Pochettino is yet to receive a single new player

Tottenham Hotspur: Anyone

Who they have signed: No-one

Who they’ve been linked with: Anthony Martial (Man United), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

No-one’s come in, no-one’s gone out. Probably most pressing is central midfield, where Mousa Dembele, Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama can’t be relied upon to get through a whole season, while Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko can struggle at times (or a lot). They could also do with some over up front to take the pressure off Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane.

On top of that, if defenders Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose are shipped out they will likely need replacing as well.

Watford: Winger, striker

Who they have signed: Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona), Ben Foster (West Brom), Adam Masina (Bologna), Marc Navarro (Espanyol), Ken Sema (Östersund) Ben Wilmot (Stevenage).

Who they’ve been linked with: Jack Rodwell

Watford have had a decent window, bringing in six new players including Ben Foster and Gerard Deulofeu, but they are still lacking firepower up front to support Troy Deeney – their top scorer last season was midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. Will the Hornets keep faith with Andre Gray? And what will they do with busts Isaac Success and Adalberto Penaranda?

Felipe Anderson has already scored his first West Ham goal.

West Ham: Central midfield

Who they have signed: Felipe Anderson (Lazio), Issa Diop (Toulous), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dortmund), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea), Fabian Balbuena (Corinthians), Ryan Fredericks (Fulham), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).

Who they’ve been linked with: Bernard (Shakhtar Donetsk)

The Hammers have put their money where their mouth is with a number of signings for big money, including £35m Felipe Anderson and £22m Issa Diop. However, with Cheikhou Kouyate joining Palace and doubts over Pedro Obiang’s future, a big midfield presence could be required. But apart from that, West Ham’s biggest problem may be working out how to accommodate all their new signings.

Wolves: Centre back

Who they have signed: Diogo Jota (Atlético Madrid), Benik Afobe (Bournemouth), Willy Boly (Porto), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Léo Bonatini (Al-Hilal FC), Rúben Vinagre (Monaco), Rui Patrício (Sporting CP), Paulo Alves (Liverpool), Raúl Jiménez (Benfica)

Who they’ve been linked with: Adama Traore (Middlesbrough)

Wolves have been the busiest team this transfer window; depth was always a priority for the new campaign and they needed bolstering beyond their strong starting XI. They’ve brought in a host of players (mainly Portuguese) but with manager Nuno Espirito Santo preferring three at the back another centre back to complement Willy Boly, Conor Coady and Ryan Bennett could be required.



