Less wealthy, non-white students over-represented in TDSB's COVID-19 virtual classrooms

Lower-income and non-white families are opting for the Toronto District School Board's online-only classes during the COVID-19 pandemic at a greater rate than white and wealthier families, according to fresh data presented to trustees.

Students of South Asian and East Asian background, those with lower socio-economic status, and those whose parents don't have a university education make up a disproportionate number of the 70,000 students enrolled in the TDSB's virtual school system this fall, the data shows.

Education advocates say the demographic breakdown underlines the importance of ensuring that students enrolled in online classes are not left to flounder.

"There's a huge need for extra support for students who are trying to deal with virtual learning," said Anna Katyn Chmielewski, an associate professor at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education.

She says some of the most disadvantaged students in Toronto are enrolled in the online-only model, while teachers are facing challenges in quickly adapting their methods to the new virtual classrooms.

"It's hard for teachers to keep their eye on students who are struggling and might get left behind, even more so when those students are virtual," Chmielewski said in an interview with CBC News.

"This is the most urgent situation that we have in education right now and we have to make sure that we do something about it," said Annie Kidder, executive director of the group People for Education.

"The kids who are more likely to be experiencing challenges are also more likely to be in online learning," said Kidder in an interview.

"It's vital that there are more supports in place for these kids so that they're not just left on their own. Otherwise, some kids are really going to lose and this is going to have an impact on their lives."

Kidder says it is crucial that the province ensures enough funding is provided to hire specialized staff who can help disadvantaged students cope with the challenges of learning online.

"The kids who were already struggling are much more likely to struggle now when they're being asked to work completely independently," Kidder said.

"It's not sustainable or equitable to just assume we can rely on families to [support them academically]. These are families that are also struggling to put food on the table along with everything else."

