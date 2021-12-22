You Have Less Than A Month To Win A Lost Corvette

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The final drawing is January 22, 2022.

It was not that long ago that the Lost Corvettes were rotting away in a New York City parking garage. Hidden away by a German-American pop artist who acquired them from a VH1 giveaway contest winner. Now, each Corvette has received a long awaited restoration courtesy of Corvette Heroes and is once again a part of a giveaway. This time, each Corvette will go to a different winner in a national sweepstakes with the proceeds benefiting the National Guard Educational Foundation.

While the first 10 winners have already been picked and awarded their classic Corvette prize, those whose names weren’t called are not quite out of luck just yet. Whether you’ve already entered into the sweepstakes or you plan to after reading this article, you can still win one of the remaining 8 cars as all of the new entries will be thrown in the hat with all of the non-winning entries from the first drawing. However, time is running out and the last drawing is scheduled to be held on January 10, 2022, which isn't that far away now.

The Lost Corvettes consist of 36 examples of model years 1953-1989 leaving only the 1983 model year without representation, but that's Chevy’s fault. Unfortunately it is too late to win some of the Corvettes, but on January 10, 2022, you’ll get your chance to win the ’53, ’66, ’67, ’69, ’76, or ’81 Chevy Corvette.

Again, the final drawing is scheduled for when the remaining 8 Lost Corvettes will be given away. So there is still time to enter the drawing now, or to increase your chances by getting more tickets but time is running out. Don’t delay, follow this link and apply this special promo code to double your tickets on donation over $20.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.