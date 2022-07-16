In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Joel Anderson
·11 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the idea of affordable housing in an urban center isn't implausible for plenty of Americans living in some areas, that's rapidly changing in many places.

See: 25 Extra Grocery Costs You're Probably Forgetting About
Find: 5 Collector's Items Worth Selling for Extra Cash

GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which major U.S. cities are on track to lose their label of affordability. GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow's September 2022-23 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median of $325,677, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable."

Granted, this approach comes with some caveats. Projecting into the future based on a single year's growth rate could ultimately paint an unfair picture in markets where the current rate is an anomaly. Additionally, Zillow's estimated home values don't necessarily reflect the list prices or sale prices in each market.

POLL: Do You Think the Fed Raising Rates Will Help or Hurt the Economy?

Still, identifying the areas that are outpacing the national average for growth can help shed light on the cities where you should buy a home sooner rather than later. If you end up living in one of these cities 10 years down the line, you might want to check out other, more affordable real estate markets instead.

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto
will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Roseburg, Oregon

  • January 2022 home value: $321,807

  • One-year projected growth rate: 20.4%

Roseburg is in the Hundred Valleys of the Umpqua in southwestern Oregon, known for having seasonal, but pleasant, temperatures - never too hot or too cold. It sits 123 miles north of the California border.

kaceyb / Getty Images/iStockphoto
kaceyb / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2023

  • Projected home value: $387,456

  • U.S. median projected home value: $382,019

  • Difference in value: $5,437

*Oakland, Oregon pictured.

Steven Liveoak / Shutterstock.com
Steven Liveoak / Shutterstock.com

Auburn, Alabama

  • January 2022 home value: $321,643

  • One-year projected growth rate: 19.4%

Auburn, in the eastern part of central Alabama, is just 35 miles west of Columbus, Georgia, and a 3 ½-hour drive from vacation spots along the Gulf of Mexico. Auburn University is the city's largest employer, with about 7,100 people working there

disorderly / Getty Images/iStockphoto
disorderly / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2023

  • Projected home value: $384,042

  • U.S. median projected home value: $382,019

  • Difference in value: $2,023

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fayetteville, Arkansas

  • January 2022 home value: $307,909

  • One-year projected growth rate: 23.1%

Another college town, Fayetteville is home to the University of Arkansas. Bill and Hillary Clinton called Fayetteville home before he was elected the state's governor, and then president of the United States, and the home they lived in is now a museum preserving memories of their time in the city.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024

  • Projected home value: $466,593

  • U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

  • Difference in value: $18,485

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Knoxville, Tennessee

  • January 2022 home value: $299,342

  • One-year projected growth rate: 23.1%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024

  • Projected home value: $453,611

  • U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

  • Difference in value: $5,503

Patricia Elaine Thomas / Shutterstock.com
Patricia Elaine Thomas / Shutterstock.com

Dallas

  • January 2022 home value: $308,661

  • One-year projected growth rate: 22.4%

Dallas, with 1.3 million residents, is the third-largest city in Texas but also the ninth-largest in the United States. It boasts many firsts. The nation's first planned shopping center (Highland Park Village Shopping Center) and convenience store (7-Eleven) opened in Dallas, and the frozen margarita and precursor to the microchip were invented there.

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024

  • Projected home value: $462,429

  • U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

  • Difference in value: $14,321

Chris Rubino / Shutterstock.com
Chris Rubino / Shutterstock.com

Tucson, Arizona

  • January 2022 home value: $307,232

  • One-year projected growth rate: 21.5%

Tucson is an hour north of the border with Mexico, and it lays claim to some of the best Mexican food in the U.S. Start on 12th Avenue in the city to begin your tour of what is called The Best 23 Miles of Mexican food.

Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock.com
Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024

  • Projected home value: $453,544

  • U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

  • Difference in value: $5,436

chapin31 / iStock.com
chapin31 / iStock.com

Pueblo, Colorado

  • January 2022 home value: $291,995

  • One-year projected growth rate: 22.6%

A city of about 112,000 people, Pueblo is located along the Arkansas River in Colorado, which once was the boundary between the U.S. and Mexico. The Colorado State Fair has been held in Pueblo since 1872.

J. Michael Jones / Shutterstock.com
J. Michael Jones / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $538,080

  • U.S. median projected home value: $525,631

  • Difference in value: $12,449

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Fort Worth, Texas

  • January 2022 home value: $292,963

  • One-year projected growth rate: 22.4%

A city of about 920,000, Fort Worth grew by more than 175,000 people between the censuses of 2010 and 2020. Fun fact: 60 percent of America's paper money is printed at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth.

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com
Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $537,226

  • U.S. median projected home value: $525,631

  • Difference in value: $11,595

Susilyn / Shutterstock.com
Susilyn / Shutterstock.com

Lakeland, Florida

  • January 2022 home value: $263,818

  • One-year projected growth rate: 25.6%

Lakeland is located along Interstate 4 between Tampa and Florida. It's name is appropriate. Lakeland has 38 named lakes within its 74.4 square miles.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $656,543

  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

  • Difference in value: $39,978

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Daytona Beach, Florida

  • January 2022 home value: $258,118

  • One-year projected growth rate: 25.5%

Daytona Beach is known as the home of the Daytona International Speedway and the Daytona 500, but even amateur drivers have a spot in the city. Visitors are allowed to drive - slowly - along designated areas of the 23-mile-long white-sand beaches.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $640,314

  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

  • Difference in value: $23,749

Arizona: 3.00% APY
Arizona: 3.00% APY

Yuma, Arizona

  • January 2022 home value: $266,546

  • One-year projected growth rate: 24.1%

Yuma has about 95,000 residents, and there's a good many of them help to put some of the food on your table. According to the city's tourism website, Yuma is the "winter vegetable capital of the world" and produces 91% of the leafy greens served in North America each winter. Instead of watching the ball drop on New Year's Eve, you can watch the Iceberg Lettuce Drop.

Ken Lund / Flickr.com
Ken Lund / Flickr.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $632,207

  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

  • Difference in value: $15,642

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons
Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Crossville, Tennessee

  • January 2022 home value: $262,886

  • One-year projected growth rate: 24.1%

In 12,000-resident Crossville, residents can test their physical and mental skills. Known as the Golf Capital of Tennessee, it has nine courses. And, Crossville is the headquarters of the United States Chess Federation, too.

Swarmcatcher / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Swarmcatcher / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $623,526

  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

  • Difference in value: $6,961

Residential subdivision in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

B Brown / Shutterstock.com
B Brown / Shutterstock.com

Pocatello, Idaho

  • January 2022 home value: $289,072

  • One-year projected growth rate: 21.6%

Pocatello is in the southeastern portion of Idaho at an altitude of 4,448 feet. Home of Idaho State University, the city is along the Oregon Trail, in the western foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com
Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $632,034

  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

  • Difference in value: $15,469

Idaho Falls, Idaho pictured.

virsuziglis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
virsuziglis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

  • January 2022 home value: $281,915

  • One-year projected growth rate: 21.8%

At 840 square miles, Jacksonville is the largest city in the continental United States in terms of land mass. About 950,000 people live in the city - almost twice the amount of residents of Florida's second-largest city in terms of population, Miami.

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $620,451

  • U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

  • Difference in value: $3,886

Ocala, Fla
Ocala, Fla

Ocala, Florida

  • January 2022 home value: $230,684

  • One-year projected growth rate: 25.6%

Ocala, the first town in Marion County in the early 1840s, has preserved much of its past in the Ocala Historic Downtown Square. Boutiques, restaurants, galleries and more fill the spaces. About 64,000 people live in Ocala

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2028

  • Projected home value: $905,639

  • U.S. median projected home value: $848,350

  • Difference in value: $57,289

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images
Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

Cookeville, Tennessee

  • January 2022 home value: $262,204

  • One-year projected growth rate: 22.4%

Incorporated in 1903, Cookeville sits almost midway between two of Tennessee's biggest cities - 101 miles west of Knoxville and 79 miles east of Nashville. Fun fact: According to the local visitors bureau, Cookeville is within a day's drive of 75% of the nation's population.

Nashville, Tennessee neighborhood pictured.

ESB / Shutterstock.com
ESB / Shutterstock.com

When it Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2028

  • Projected home value: $881,714

  • U.S. median projected home value: $848,350

  • Difference in value: $33,364

Nashville, Tennessee pictured.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Athens, Georgia

  • January 2022 home value: $279,410

  • One-year projected growth rate: 20.3%

Athens, with a population of 127,300, is 60 miles northeast of Atlanta. The home of the University of Georgia, the city is beaming with pride. Their beloved Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship following the 2021 season - their first since 1980.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2029

  • Projected home value: $1,018,829

  • U.S. median projected home value: $995,115

  • Difference in value: $23,714

Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com
Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com

Klamath Falls, Oregon

  • January 2022 home value: $280,201

  • One-year projected growth rate: 19.9%

Klamath Falls is in the south-central part of Oregon, just north of the California border. The city has a population of nearly 22,000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The Klamath Falls website reports the city has the highest concentration of bald eagles in the Pacific Northwest.

Grants Pass, Oregon pictured.

Oregon: 66.67 Hours a Month to Afford
Oregon: 66.67 Hours a Month to Afford

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2029

  • Projected home value: $998,169

  • U.S. median projected home value: $995,115

  • Difference in value: $3,054

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto
Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto

Savannah, Georgia

  • January 2022 home value: $246,657

  • One-year projected growth rate: 22%

Savannah's history dates to 1733, and it became the first city in the 13th colony - Georgia - which was named for King George II of England. Today, visitors are drawn by its period architecture, art and boutiques

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2030

  • Projected home value: $1,210,520

  • U.S. median projected home value: $1,167,270

  • Difference in value: $43,250

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Huntsville, Alabama

  • January 2022 home value: $266,033

  • One-year projected growth rate: 20.6%

The city is named after John Hunt, who settled there in 1805. It grew rapidly from 2010 to 2020 - from 180,000 to 215,000 people - and is a bustling area for the technology, space and defense industries. NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command are located in Huntsville.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2030

  • Projected home value: $1,190,458

  • U.S. median projected home value: $1,167,270

  • Difference in value: $23,188

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clarksville, Tennessee

  • January 2022 home value: $270,758

  • One-year projected growth rate: 20%

Clarksville is about an hour's drive north of Nashville and is located just south of the Kentucky border. About 167,000 people live there, and the average age of residents is 29, the city reports.

Google Maps
Google Maps

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2031

  • Projected home value: $1,397,052

  • U.S. median projected home value: $1,369,207

  • Difference in value: $27,845

ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • January 2022 home value: $289,262

  • One-year projected growth rate: 19%

About 565,000 people live in Albuquerque, and what does it mean if one of them asks you "red or green"? You're being asked whether you want red or green chiles in your New Mexican fare. Reply "Christmas" if you want both.

photoBeard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photoBeard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2031

  • Projected home value: $1,384,248

  • U.S. median projected home value: $1,369,207

  • Difference in value: $15,041

More From GOBankingRates

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow's September 2022-23 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable." For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) U.S. average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Feb. 23, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Automakers Are Abandoning SEMA

    We dig into what’s going on…

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • CFL hits Roughriders' Marino with several suspensions

    TORONTO — Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The incidents took place last Friday during the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The suspensions are the most severe discipline ever imposed by the CFL for in-game behaviour. “This behaviour has no place in our league,” Ambrosie said in a written statement o

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.