For less than $8M, you can live in this 14,000-square-foot Southlake castle. Take a look

If you dream of living in a castle but don’t want to relocate to Europe, look no further than Southlake, where a modern private castle has hit the market.

The nearly 14,000-square-foot estate is located at 1161 La Mirada Court in the wealthy DFW suburb. It has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The estate built in 2010 is outfitted with stone and features turrets and spires, lending an undeniably regal quality. The home features an elevator, barrel-vault wine cellar and a tiered movie theater.

The primary suite includes a two-story closet as well as indoor and outdoor sitting areas.

The home sits on 1.6 acres. On the grounds are a pool with a swim-up bar, a tennis court and a guest house

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is selling the home with an asking price of $7,850,000.

The home was also listed in 2021 for $5 million by Engel & Völkers.

The home includes a wine cellar. (Provided by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)

The primary suite includes indoor and outdoor sitting areas. (Provided by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)

The primary suite features a two-story closet. (Provided by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home’s custom theater has regal charm. (Provided by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)

There is a pool in the home’s backyard. (Provided by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 1.58-acre grounds include a pool with a swim-through grotto. (Provided by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)