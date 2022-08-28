You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Nab the Nighttime Version of This Oprah-Approved Moisturizer for 50% Off

Oprah-Approved Philosophy Products are on Sale at Ulta For Their 21 Days of Beauty

Unlike the fleeting trends of TikTok, Oprah's recommendations have a very long shelf life. Personally, I have been dedicated to LuMee phone cases ever since she recommended them in 2015. Another example of how Oprah's recommendations have stood the test of time is skincare brand, Philosophy.

Oprah's "Ultimate Favorite Things" 2010 list included its Hope in a Jar Moisturizer that shoppers said had incredible results on everything from crow's feet to scars. Today — and today only — you can score 50 percent off the brand's nighttime version of the Oprah-approved product, the Hope in a Jar Skin-Resurrection Overnight Power Hydrator, as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

Ulta Philosophy Skincare Sale

For the first day of the weeks-long sales, there are also two other Philosophy skincare products discounted: the Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker Overnight Cream and Ultimate Miracle Worker Nighttime Serum-in-Cream. But, I personally think your attention and money are best spent on Hope in a Jar, which shoppers say is quick-absorbing and makes skin "smooth and hydrated."

The starring ingredients of the Philosophy nighttime moisturizer are resurrection plant extract,hyaluronic acid, and alpha hydroxy acid. Apply liberally at night and get your beauty sleep; by morning, your skin should be glowing, hydrated, soft, and plump with less deep and visible wrinkles — all thanks to hyaluronic acid. The resurrection plant, which can survive droughts, takes things up a notch to retain moisture, in addition to providing plenty of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. Lastly, there is alpha hydroxy acid, a chemical exfoliant that sloughs off dead skin and cleanses clogged pores, allowing the other ingredients to deeply penetrate and be more effective.

This Oprah-approved cream is 50 percent off for just 24 hours, so head to Ulta to make the most of the discount while you can.

Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker Overnight Cream

Ulta Philosophy Skincare Sale

Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Nighttime Serum-in-Cream

Ulta Philosophy Skincare Sale

