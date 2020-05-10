Leslie A. Pope Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Seabiscuit’ Set Decorator Was 65
Leslie A. Pope, a celebrated set decorator who received an Oscar nomination for the 2003 film Seabiscuit, has died. She was 65.
Pope passed away on Wednesday at her home in Venice, according to an obituary in her hometown newspaper, the Bowling Green Daily News. She had been recovering from heart surgery in February.
Pope was born on June 2, 1954 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She attended Antioch College, where she earned a B.A. in Biology. She moved to New York City in 1979 to pursue a career in the film business, and relocated to Los Angeles in 1997.
According to her IMDb page, her numerous credits included Avengers: Endgame (2019); Avengers: Infinity War (2018); Ghostbusters (2016); Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014); Django Unchained (2012); Lions for Lambs (2007); Spanglish (2004); Catch Me If You Can (2002), and other films.
She worked on over 50 projects, and earned production design awards from the Art Directors Guild for Catch Me If You Can and Avengers: Endgame.
Pope was a member of the IATSE United Scenic Artists, Locals N.Y. #829 & #52, and L.A. #44 and NABET local #15.
She is survived by her husband, Doug, and siblings Janet and William. A private service for family has already taken place.
