Leslie Mann Says She's 'So Proud' of Daughters Maude and Iris, Jokes 'Maybe I Didn't Ruin Them'

Leslie Mann is one proud mom!

The 49-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show Monday where she raved about how great her daughters Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow are. She shares her girls with husband Judd Apatow.

During the show, Mann said she's "so proud" of her girls after host Jimmy Fallon gave Maude, 24, a shout out for her role in Euphoria and Iris, 19, a nod for her role in The Bubble.

"They're good girls," the actress said. "I don't know if you feel like this but as a parent, when you're given these two little babies you don't want to like ruin them with bad parenting. So it's a lot of pressure on us parents and, looking at them now, I feel like, 'Okay, maybe I didn't ruin them. Maybe they're okay.'"

"They're like good, kind-hearted people. But we don't want to jinx it," Mann added with a laugh while knocking on wood.

leslie mann

Ryan Muir/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mann and Judd, 54, have equally boasted about their daughters' acting careers. Iris recently starred in The Bubble alongside her mother. The film was a family affair as it was also directed by Judd.

Meanwhile, Maude starred in Euphoria, where she was a breakout in season 2 as her character Lexi Howard. Her role received high praise from her dad. The filmmaker opened up about watching Maude in the hit HBO series, telling Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview, "I'm just in a puddle... I'm just bawling and crying."

"I'm excited to watch it again, because it was really emotional watching it the first time, because of the show and also because of how amazing she was in it, I thought," Judd told the outlet. "You're always happy when your kids are doing well and have a job."

Story continues

leslie mann, iris and maude apatow

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

RELATED: Judd Apatow Says He Was 'Bawling' After Watching Daughter Maude in Euphoria: 'I'm in a Puddle'

Both Maude and Iris have previously worked with their dad on his productions over the years including comedy films Knocked Up and This Is 40.

"A lot of the time, I don't think she knew there was a camera rolling," Judd previously told PEOPLE of working with Maude when she was a child. "I would sit her next to her sister and I would just say some key phrase and then they would just start fighting."

"I remember once, Maude had a little doll in the car and she tossed it and hit Iris on her nose. And then Iris started crying and I was like, 'Great, we'll use that in the movie! That's a real moment of hostility,' " he said, joking of his younger daughter, "Years later, Iris saw it and she was like, 'I can't believe you used me really crying!' So one might say, bad parenting."