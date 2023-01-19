Leslie Jordan's cause of death confirmed as sudden cardiac dysfunction

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been confirmed as "sudden cardiac dysfunction" by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The Emmy-winning actor died Oct. 24 when the medical emergency caused him to crash his vehicle into the side of a building in Los Angeles. He was 67. According to an autopsy report obtained by EW on Thursday, Jordan's death was from natural causes, and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was a secondary factor.

Jordan was best known for his roles on TV series including Will & Grace, Call Me Kat, and American Horror Story, and in the Oscar-winning film The Help. He also found a new audience during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, sharing viral videos that documented the malaise of quarantine as he hunkered down in his native Chattanooga, Tenn., to be closer to his mother.

Leslie Jordan

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Leslie Jordan

In 2021 Jordan released a a star-studded country gospel album, Company's Comin', featuring Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, and more.

Earlier this year, Parton joined the cast of Call Me Kat to pay tribute to her late friend in the sitcom's winter premiere. She sang a portion of their song "Where the Soul Never Dies" and shared her love for Jordan. "You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories," Parton said. "Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did."

The episode addressed Jordan's passing by writing his character, Phil, off in a joyous way, having him move to Tahiti with his new husband. Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik told EW that the thought of doing a funeral episode for Jordan "felt like a hurdle" the crew wasn't "sure we all wanted to jump together."

"We found a way for him to live forever," Bialik said. "His character will live forever, and he can have whatever adventures we all imagine. And because we break the fourth wall anyway, we were able to use that convention to say simply, we gave this character a happy ending, but there's a lot more going on here."

