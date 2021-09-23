Leslie Jordan Shares Throwback Shirtless Selfie from 1977: 'They Used to Call Me Sweet n' Low'

leslie jordan

leslie jordan/instagram

Leslie Jordan is continuing to walk down memory lane on Instagram.

The 66-year-old shared a flirty throwback image with his 5.6 million followers on Wednesday, which showed him shirtless and smiling for the camera.

In the image, the Will & Grace actor — who, according to the caption, was 22 at the time — sports a mop of long brown hair and a mustache.

RELATED: Leslie Jordan Shares Throwback Pic from the 1980s Showing Off His Six-Pack Abs

"They used to call me Sweet n' Low on the streets back then," Jordan wrote in the caption.

"Me, wasted at 22 years old in 1977 — and, I am not proud of it," he continued. "I love that some folks think I look like my hero, Robin Williams and, even Paul Rudd."

"Love. Light. Leslie," the actor concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Famous friends quickly took to the comments section, with both Octavia Spencer and Carson Kressley leaving flame emojis under the post. Jordan's American Horror Story costar Cheyenne Jackson wrote, "I have lots of feelings about this. All of them good. 🔥."

The Emmy winner's throwback comes four days after a similar post, which saw Jordan sans shirt in the 1980s leaning on the side of a blue convertible.

"I just called 1980 and told it I wanted my 6-pack back — except in those days I was drinking and I'm afraid they'll think I want beer," he captioned the post on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jordan Tells Shania Twain 'God Made Me' Gay, Why He 'Quit Going' to Church: 'I'm Not a Mistake'

As he hinted in both of his recent Instagram captions, Jordan is sober and has been for over two decades. In January, he opened up to PEOPLE about his journey to sobriety and self-acceptance.

Story continues

"I felt it was a lot easier to be gay when I was loaded," he said. "My problem was I was a bar drinker. I started getting DUIs. My gosh. And that one year [1997] I got three in a row. They sentenced me to 120 days."

"I thought, 'They can't put me in jail. I'm on TV.' Bam," he added, sharing that he ultimately served 12 days and at one point he shared his cell with Robert Downey, Jr., with whom he'd later guest-star on Ally McBeal.

RELATED: Call Me Kat's Leslie Jordan Finally Feels Seen at 65 Thanks to Instagram

"My mother was so frightened for me," he continued of the time. "We went through it as a family."

These days, however, he typically doesn't stay out past 6 p.m.. "I don't do parties," he said, mostly because people always want him to perform.

"I love being by myself," added Jordan, who said he's content living alone. "I think that has a lot to do with my twin sisters. Growing up, they were so close, and then there was me. I played by myself a lot. I'm very much a loner. But today I am more comfortable with who I am than ever. Every day is like gravy."