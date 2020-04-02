Leslie Jordan Cast in Fox’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Comedy

Leslie Jordan has been cast in Fox’s “Call Me Kat” half-hour, multi-camera comedy pilot, which currently has a series commitment at the broadcast network.

He joins Mayim Bialik, who plays the title character, Kat, “a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can NOT have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent her life savings to open a Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky.”

Jordan will play Phil, who works for Kat and bakes all the pastries at the cat cafe. According to Fox, “Kat is helping Phil get a new lease on life after his recent breakup with his longtime partner.”

The project comes from That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. It’s based off of the BBC UK original series “Miranda,” created by Miranda Hart.

Bialik executive produces for Sad Clown. Darlene Hunt writes and also executive produces along with Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios, and Hart.

Other cast includes Swoosie Kurtz, who plays Sheila, Kyla Pratt, who plays Randi, and Cheyenne Jackson, who plays Max.

Jordan is known for playing Beverly Leslie on NBC’s “Will & Grace.” His most recent credits include Fox’s “The Cool Kids,” Disney Channel’s “K.C. Undercover,” and two seasons of FX’s “American Horror Story.”

