Leslie Jordan, beloved 'Will & Grace' actor who became social media sensation, dies at 67

Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles as Lonnie Garr in "Hearts Afire," Beverly Leslie in "Will & Grace" and most recently Phil in "Call Me Kat," has died. He was 67.

His agent David Shaul confirmed his death to USA TODAY in an emailed statement Monday.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," Shaul said in a statement. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

The beloved actor and comedian had a decades-long career on stage and screen, appearing in films including "The Help," "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" and "Fear Inc." He played Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram on stage in "Sordid Lives" and later took the role to the big screen.

His TV roles showed his comedic range and he took scene-stealing parts in "Reba," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Monk," "George Lopez," "Ugly Betty" and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

The diminutive Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for NBC's "Will & Grace," most recently starred opposite "Big Bang Theory" alum and star Mayim Bialik on Fox's "Call Me Kat" as the newly single head baker at Kat's diner. The Fox sitcom was renewed for a third season, which premiered in September.

Jordan had taped eight of 22 episodes planned this season for "Kat" and was working on the ninth at the time of his death.

In a statement to USA TODAY Monday, Fox Entertainment remembered Jordan as "far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years."

Story continues

"He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world," the statement continued. "The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever.”

Warner Bros. Television also mourned Jordan in a statement Monday: “Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe.”

Standing at 4-foot-11, Jordan was known in Hollywood for his larger-than-life personality and unwavering positivity.

Speaking to USA TODAY at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, Jordan showcased his happy-go-lucky attitude: "When I first got the invite, I thought, 'Oh, why me?' And I talked to friends and they said, 'You know what, Leslie? It's an evening unto itself: There's comedy, there's politicians... you see celebrities.' And I thought, 'Well, why not?' So I'm just here with eyes wide open."

The Southern character actor became a social media sensation in recent years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan documented his time in quarantine and his hilarious and relatable rants on Instagram captured collective hearts around the world. He broke the sameness by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram.

Many of Jordan’s videos included him asking "How y'all doin?" and some included stories about Hollywood or his childhood growing up with identical twin sisters and their "mama," as he called her. Other times he did silly bits like complete an indoor obstacle course.

Earlier this month he released a gospel album called "Company’s Comin'" featuring Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder and Tanya Tucker.

His 2021 memoir, "How Y'all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief From a Life Well Lived," reached the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, Anika Reed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Leslie Jordan dead: 'Will & Grace' actor, TikTok star was 67