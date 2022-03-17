Leslie Jones Joins BMF for Season 2

Mekeisha Madden Toby
·2 min read

Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Leslie Jones is about to flip the script and get serious for BMF.

Jones is joining the Starz crime drama’s Season 2 in a recurring role as Federal Agent Tracy Chambers, the network announced Thursday. Her character is described as formidable, smart and calculating. Agent Chambers knows how to “maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge” after spending years on the streets going up against treacherous criminals and drug dealers. She also uses her razor-sharp wit as both a defense mechanism and a survival tactic.

The host of ABC’s Supermarket Sweep, Jones is part of the growing list of strong new women characters that will be featured in BMF‘s sophomore season. The list includes former Power star La La Anthony, who was recently upped to a series regular, as well as series newcomers Kelly Hu (Arrow) and Snowfall‘s Christine Horn.

Returning cast members of note include Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., (the son of the real Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, whose life the show is inspired by); Da’Vinchi (grown-ish), who plays Terry Southwest T Flenory, Meech’s younger brother; Russell Hornsby (Grimm), who plays their father; and Michole Briana White (Goliath), who plays their mother.

BMF, Lil Meech and Da&#39;Vinchi
BMF, Lil Meech and Da'Vinchi

Costars Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), as B-Mickie, and Steve Harris (The Practice), as Det. Bryant, will also return. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris (The Wire) and Serayah (Empire) will also reprise their recurring roles.

No word yet on if Eric Kofi-Abrefa, who starred as Lamar, the villain everyone loved to hate, will be back or not. In the Season 1 finale, it appeared as though his character had died, but as fans know, his death wasn’t confirmed.

BMF is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (co-creator of the Power Universe) alongside showrunner, EP, writer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Rebel and Power). Heather Zuhlke joins as an executive producer in Season 2 with Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements set to return as executive producers.

Are you excited to see Leslie Jones on BMF Season 2? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

