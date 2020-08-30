Leslie H. Freas Dies: Twin Sister Of Linda Hamilton Was 63, Appeared In ‘Terminator 2’

Leslie H. Freas, the twin sister of actress Linda Hamilton, died last Saturday in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. She was 63 and the cause of death was not revealed.

An obituary was published by The Burlington County Times said she passed away “unexpectedly.”

Freas was a stunt double for her sister in the 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgement Day. She appears in the apocalyptic playground dream sequence and in a scene where the T-1000 cyborg imitates Sarah Connor. The sisters attended the film’s premiere together in July 1991.

She also worked as a nurse in the ER and in hospice care.

The twin sisters were born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland.

Freas is survived by her three children Ashley, Adam, and Kendall, as well as two grandchildren, Luna Bo and Ollie, an older sister, Laura, and younger brother, Ford.

Memorial contributions in Leslie Freas’s name may be made to Samaritan Hospice at samaritannj.org/giving.

