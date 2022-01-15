Leslie Grace suits up in first look at Batgirl : 'Let me kick their butts'

Batgirl star Leslie Grace is ready to kick some butt.

On Friday evening, the In the Heights actress shared the official first look at Warner Bros.' upcoming DC film, in which she stars Barbara Gordon/Batgirl.

"I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine," Grace tweeted alongside a photo of her suited up as the titular crime fighter on set. "Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts."

Batgirl centers on the daughter of Police Commissioner James Gordon as she becomes the fan-favorite hero. Other confirmed cast members are Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Jacob Scipio. Michael Keaton is expected to play Batman/Bruce Wayne again after 30 years, reprising his role from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and its sequel.

Batgirl is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), with a script by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, The Flash). The film is currently in production and slated for a release via HBO Max. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

