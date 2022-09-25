Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)

Leslie Grace posted “Batgirl” behind-the-scenes footage Saturday, over a month after Warner Bros. Discovery abruptly canceled its streaming and theatrical release in August.

“I couldn’t resist,” Grace captioned a TikTok video that compiled clips from production, including stunts, on-camera confrontations, combat training and Batgirl makeup.

Check it out below.

The “In the Heights” breakout star, who plays the titular role of Barbara Gordon in “Batgirl,” also tagged singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, whose song “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All)” played behind the clips with the lyrics, “You know you really made me hate myself / Had to stop before I break myself / Shoulda broke it off to date myself / You didn’t deserve me at all, at all, at all.”

Also Read:

DC Films Chief Walter Hamada to Stay On for Time Being Post-‘Batgirl’

On Aug. 4, TheWrap learned that Warner Bros. Discovery would not release “Batgirl,” either theatrically or on HBO Max. A Warner Bros. Picture Spokesperson told TheWrap the decision to end the $90 million project “reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.”

“Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance,” the spokesperson said.

At the time of the announcement, the film was in post-production after filming initially took place in Glasgow, Scotland, from November 2021 to March 2022.

Also Read:

‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Begs David Zaslav to Reconsider Releasing the Film: ‘She’s Always Been the Underdog’

As the news spread, Grace shared her gratitude for her experience as Batgirl on Instagram saying, “I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland.”

Story continues

“I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!” she said. T”o every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!”

Since then, the star has been relatively quiet about the decision, until sharing the behind-the-scenes TikTok.

Also Read:

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’