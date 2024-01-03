Leslie Fhima will attend Golden Bachelor Gerry and Theresa's wedding

Not even an intestinal blockage can keep Leslie Fhima away from the Golden Wedding!

Leslie, who was Gerry Turner's runner-up on The Golden Bachelor, shared on Instagram Wednesday that she will be attending his wedding to Theresa Nist on Jan. 4.

The news comes a few days after Leslie's 65th birthday on Dec. 28, which she celebrated — unfortunately — with a surprise surgery. "I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my birthday," she said in a video posted to her Instagram stories. "I spent it in the hospital. Yes, I had a bowl blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER." She went on to report that the blockage was related to scar tissue from an appendectomy that she had as a teenager.

"I'm definitely on the mend. I'm feeling so much better, that now I get to go to the wedding. I can't wait to support Gerry and Theresa on their beautiful day. I know it's going to be really, really amazing," she said in a video shared to her Instagram Story Wednesday.

Disney/John Fleenor Leslie Fhima and Gerry Turner on 'The Golden Bachelor'

Leslie and Gerry had their first one-on-one date during week four of The Golden Bachelor, and they continued to grow closer as the season progressed. In fact, Gerry told Leslie he loved her during their hometown date and told her she was "the one" during their overnight date. Alas, the 72-year-old from Indiana ultimately realized his feelings were stronger for Theresa, leading to a devastating breakup with Leslie.

It's likely that other Golden Bachelorettes will also be on hand to help celebrate Gerry and Theresa's union. "We want all of the women from The Golden Bachelor to be there," Theresa recently told EW, adding that "there will be people there from Bachelor Nation." Fan favorite Susan Noles will bring the party as the ceremony's officiant, and let's hope she brings her meatballs.



The Golden Wedding airs Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

