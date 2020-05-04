Lesley Stahl Says On ’60 Minutes’ That She Was Hospitalized For Coronavirus, Praises Hospital Workers

Click here to read the full article.

Lesley Stahl revealed on 60 Minutes on Sunday that she was hospitalized for coronavirus, having recovered enough to finish the broadcast and relay her experience.

“One of the rules of journalism was don’t become part of the story,” she told viewers. “But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more than one million Americans who did become part of it.”

She said that she was at home for two weeks in bed, “weak, fighting pneumonia and really scared, I went to the hospital. I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Every one of them was kind and sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later when I was wheeled out to a gauntlet of cheering medical workers. In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs.”

“Tonight we owe them our gratitude, our admiration and in some cases our lives.”

She noted that one co-worker at 60 Minutes tested positive for COVID-19, “while others had almost every symptom you can imagine. Each case is different.”

In March, CBS took extraordinary measures after an outbreak of the virus at its New York broadcast facilities, closing the offices and having many employees work from home.

In closing tonight, Lesley Stahl shares her personal experience with coronavirus and a message to healthcare workers: “Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admirations — and in some cases, our lives.” https://t.co/KGBKAbmi56 pic.twitter.com/efq58pIexo — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 4, 2020





