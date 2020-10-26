Lesley Stahl claims Trump’s healthcare plan doesn’t contain an actual plan on '60 Minutes'

On 60 Minutes Sunday night, following a contentious interview with President Trump that ended with him getting up and walking out prematurely, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared while Lesley Stahl waited for the president to return and presented her with a huge book she said was Trump’s healthcare plan. Trump has been promising the plan since last summer, but has yet to release any details publicly.

“Oh my God,” a stunned Stahl responded as McEnany handed her the book, “this is the healthcare plan?”

Before ending the interview, Trump promised the healthcare plan was on the way.

“Why didn’t you develop a health plan?” Stahl asked. “It is developed. It is fully developed,” Trump replied. “It’s going to be announced very soon.”

Trump said the announcement would come after “we see what happens with Obamacare.” Lawyers for the administration are currently arguing in front of the Supreme Court in an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Stahl pushed Trump for details about his healthcare plan, and giving her the book may have been an effort to satisfy her curiosity. But after having time to review the contents of the book, Stahl says in a voiceover that there isn’t actually much of a plan at all.

“It was heavy. Filled with executive orders, congressional initiatives,” Stahl said, “but no comprehensive health plan.”

60 Minutes airs Sundays at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.

