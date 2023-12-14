Lesley Joseph on how relaxed performances should be more common

No stranger to being on stage, Lesley Joseph thinks all shows should offer relaxed performances

The words "relaxed" and "pantomime" may not be things you associate with each other, but they have been combined to make theatres more accessible.

A relaxed or quiet performance is where the lights stay on, it is not as noisy, and the cast explain they are not really that scary.

It means people with additional needs who may be put off attending usually, can enjoy performances.

The cast of Jac and the Beanstalk in Cardiff are set for a relaxed showing.

One of its stars is former Birds of a Feather actress Lesley Joseph, and she thinks every production should have one - from panto to West End.

Joanne, whose son Mackenzie, 15, has ADHD and other additional needs, said the inclusion makes all the difference to children like him.

She said he loved attending last year and it allowed him to "be himself" and "not be judged".

The production at the New Theatre is one of many to offer shows of this kind and the Theatres Trust it is encouraged by "the growing number" of relaxed adaptations.

These performances are usually for a lower capacity, the story lines are explained and characters are introduced to avoid them being frightening.

Attendees can also make as much noise as they want and can leave as and when they want.

Some, like the New Theatre in Cardiff, also offer sensory rooms, if the performances become overwhelming.

Lesley Joseph, who plays the spirit of the Beans, thinks all shows should do them.

Lesley says she loves relaxed performances and thinks every musical should do one

"I love pantomime, its serious, its funny, its magical and it tells a story," she said.

She added she thinks "it is very important to have an inclusive performance where everyone can come" and said it is a "wonderful way to introduce children to theatre".

"Some people might have learning difficulties or additional needs and may not like being in crowded places or might not like the loud noise," she said.

Story continues

'No judgements'

Co-star Mike Doyle has been doing panto for 35 years, the last 10 of which he has played the dame.

He said introducing himself and the band in the relaxed pantomime means children can get used to what they are going to hear.

"No-one is judging anybody and no-one is looking at anybody," he said.

"If someone wants to shout out and leave they can."

Does it affect their performance? Oh no it doesn't, said Mike, who added the cast always give "110%".

"What I like about it is the house lights are up and I can see everyone and see reactions. It is so magical," he said.

'It allows us to be normal'

Joanne says her family have missed out in the past due to judgement from others

Joanne, from Merthyr Tydfil, is also a trustee for charity Rewild Play which organises trips to relaxed events for children who are disabled or have additional learning needs.

She said her son likes to know what is going to happen and has been judged in the past if he has become uncomfortable or wants to talk things through.

"We have taken our son to see several things and it hasn't been a great experience," she said.

"You have so many bad experiences with other people that you tend not to do things, so with this relaxed performance, it gives families like mine the chance to be 'normal'."

Mackenzie said having some things explained to him really helped.

"Sometimes when you watch movies, it sounds silly, but you can get a bit a bit stressed about whether the good guys are going to win, but in that one there wasn't really good or bad guys it was just fun," he said.

Pantomimes tend to be very bright and loud, which those with additional needs may can find difficult

Jon Morgan, director of the Theatres Trust, said the organisation believed "theatres should be inclusive welcoming spaces for everyone".

"We know that a lot of work has been done to make theatre buildings more physically accessible, but it is just as important that the shows cater to as wide an audience as possible," he said.

Jac and The Beanstalk is on until January with the relaxed performance on 19 December.