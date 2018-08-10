LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend breaks silence, wants 'justice to be served'

The Buffalo Bills’ LeSean McCoy, pictured with ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon outside a Super Bowl party in 2017, denied assault accusations made against him on social media. (Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend, who was assaulted in a home that McCoy owns in Georgia last month, made her first known public statements since that incident.

Delicia Cordon said on Instagram she is healing physically, though “mentally is still a battle.” On July 10 one of Cordon’s friends posted a picture of a bruised and beaten Cordon on Instagram and blamed McCoy for the assault, though that post was taken down. McCoy denied any wrongdoing, and he was out of the state when the attack happened. McCoy and Cordon have had battles in court. Police in Milton, Georgia, called it a “targeted home invasion.” Cordon’s attorney said in a statement after the assault the “assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions.”

On July 20, the Buffalo News reported that Cordon’s lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham said in an email that Cordon “absolutely thinks Mr. McCoy had something to do with it,” regarding the invasion.

Cordon posted on Instagram that she is still seeking justice for what happened to her.

LeSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend thanks those who showed support

Cordon’s post included thanks for the gifts and the encouraging words after she was assaulted.

Cordon is hopeful for “justice to be served,” but there hasn’t been much of an update on that front recently. It has been pretty quiet from the NFL and the Bills as well, as it pertains to McCoy.

Little update in the case

McCoy didn’t play in the Buffalo Bills’ preseason opener on Thursday night, but not because he is being punished by the NFL or the Bills. Like many veterans in the first preseason game, he was held out as a precaution. McCoy has been practicing as usual with the team, which is “comfortable” letting McCoy play as usual while the investigation unfolds.

“Like we’ve said, it’s an investigation that’s going to be ongoing,” Kim Pegula, who owns the Bills along with her husband Terry, told The Athletic earlier this week. “Actually, I’m surprised we really haven’t heard anything more from it, but it’s kind of out of our hands right now. I know LeSean was happy to get back to camp, get back to focusing on football and having a great year. And we need him. He’s an important part of our team. I’m happy that he’s here, and we’ll find out what happens. We’ll let them do their job and see what happens there, and we’re glad to have him back.”

McCoy hasn’t been charged with anything, so the NFL is apparently waiting for the police investigation before saying or doing anything.

There hasn’t been any substantial update from authorities about the case in weeks. Meanwhile, as Cordon heals she awaits some answers.

