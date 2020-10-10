Les Miserables returning to West End for Christmas run

Les Miserables will return to the stage for a special Christmas run, after closing nearly seven months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Theatre owner and producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh announced the news during the Britain’s Got Talent final on ITV.

The show will run at the Sondheim Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue for six weeks from December 5, with both Michael Ball and Matt Lucas starring.

Sir Cameron Mackintosh (Ian West/PA)

The news came after the combined companies of Les Miserables – The Staged Concert, The Phantom Of The Opera and Mary Poppins took to the stage on Britain’s Got Talent for a musical medley.

The performance coincided with Les Miserables’ 35th birthday and The Phantom Of The Opera’s 34th birthday.

Appearing on stage after, Sir Cameron said: “I can’t tell you how emotional this is for me and for all of us.

“I cannot believe that these performers, great friends of mine, have not performed before tonight for seven months. It is extraordinary.”

Miz rocks again this Christmas! Les Misérables – The Staged Concert will return for a six-week limited run at the Sondheim Theatre from 5 Dec 2020. Tickets on sale Wed 14 Oct-sign up for priority booking at https://t.co/Y2ZktITozU to access tickets 24 hours before this #LesMiz pic.twitter.com/XPTovf7Ntq — Les Misérables (@lesmisofficial) October 10, 2020

He said he hoped the performance had inspired Chancellor Rishi Sunak to push for the reopening of theatres.

In June, Sir Cameron announced that shows including Mary Poppins, Hamilton and The Phantom Of The Opera would not return to the West End this year.

It comes after the announcement this week that pantomime is returning to the West End.

Pantoland at The Palladium will play across December in front of a socially-distanced audience and star Julian Clary, Ashley Banjo and Diversity, Nigel Havers and Beverley Knight.

It is made possible due to a National Lottery initiative to buy seats which must remain empty for social distancing.