Les Miles' Kansas upsets Boston College, ending 48-game Power 5 road losing streak

It took one Mad Hatter and over a decade's worth of time, but Kansas has another true road win over a Power 5 school.

The Jayhawks, under first-year coach Les Miles, shocked previously undefeated Boston College 48-24 Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., ending a run of 48 consecutive losses to Power 5 schools. Their last such victory came Oct. 4, 2008, at Iowa State.

MORE: Mack Brown doesn't get his second back this time

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kansas (2-1) defeated two other Power 5 opponents outside Lawrence in '08, but on neutral fields: Missouri, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and Minnesota in the Insight Bowl in Tempe, Ariz.

To provide a visual of just how futile Kansas' travels were following that 2008 that victory in Ames, here's a handy year-by-year chart:

YEAR W-L 2008 0-2 2009 0-4 2010 0-3 2011 0-5 2012 0-5 2013 0-4 2014 0-6 2015 0-5 2016 0-5 2017 0-4 2018 0-5

Making Friday's upset even more shocking was the fact KU scored just seven points in a 12-7 home loss to Sun Belt Conference school Coastal Carolina last week. Miles' crew looked nothing like that squad on Friday, racking up 567 yards of total offense against the Eagles (2-1) of the ACC.

"I was proud of them," Miles told ACC Network's Kelsey Riggs in a postgame interview. "It didn't take a lot of convincing. I didn't work magic. This was a great group of guys that wanted to be special, and now they've beaten a team that's been five of the last six years in a bowl game, which is just what we would aspire to be. And they are saying and singing a chant with their fans that came all the way from Kansas to see us play. It's a great deal."

2015 0-5

Story continues

Miles returned to the sideline this season after almost three years away from coaching. LSU fired him four games into the 2016 campaign.

"Coming back to college coaching was for moments just like this," Miles told Riggs. "The opportunity to take a player that's maybe not the best player now and develop him and give him technique and let him go on the field and win games like this."

Miles' next road trip figures to be tougher: The Jayhawks will take on Big 12 opponent TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 28.