Les Films Pelleas Readies Female-Driven Slate With New Films By Justine Triet, Danielle Arbid, Katell Quillevere (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Films Pelleas, the Paris-based production banner behind Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s “Anais in Love” at Cannes’ Critics Week, is powering a female-driven slate with new projects by Justine Trier (“Sibyl”), Katell Quillévéré (“Heal the Living”) and Danielle Arbid (“Suzanne et Osmane”).

“Anatomie d’une chute” marks Triet’s follow up to “Sibyl,” which competed at Cannes in 2019. Les Films Pelleas is producing the movie with Marie-Ange Luciani’s Les Films de Pierre (“BPM (Beats Per Minute)”). A departure from Trier’s previous films, “Anatomie d’une chute” is a procedural drama revolving around a woman who being investigated for the murder of her husband who was found dead. During the investigation, the detective first suspect an accident or a suicide and eventually believe it’s a murder. The key witness in the case turns out to be the couple’s blind son, who faces a moral dilemma.

“It’s a film which questions human nature and the relationship between a mother and her child, which are recurrent themes in Justine Triet’s work,” said David Thion, producer at Les films Pelleas. The original script was penned by Triet and Arthur Harari, who co-wrote Triet’s past three movies, “La bataille de Solferino,” “Victoria” and “Sibyl.” The film is being represented in international markets by MK2.

Quillévéré’s “Le temps d’aimer” will be headlined by Anaïs Demoustier (“Alice and the Mayor”) and Vincent Lacoste (“Lolo”). The helmer’s most ambitious film to date, “Le temps d’aimer” is a sprawling period film inspired by the story of Quillévéré’s own grandmother, who had a brief love affair with a German officer during WWII which she kept secret all her life. The movie spans 20 years in the life of this woman and revolves around her relationship with her husband and son. “Through their intimate story, the movie will talk about important times within the history of France. Quillévéré wrote the script with Gilles Taurant, who co-wrote the helmer’s “Healing the Living.”

Gaumont is co-producing the film and will distribute it in France, while Charades handles international sales. Les Films Pelleas is co-producing Les Films du Bélier. Belgian banner Frakas is co-producing; the film will start shooting in the fall.

Arbid, whose latest film “Passion Simple” was part of Cannes 2020 Official Selection, will next direct “Suzanne et Osmane,” a daring Lebanon-set remake of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s “Ali: Fear Eats the Soul.” The movie is co-produced by Germany’s Komplizen (“Toni Erdmann”), Liban’s Orjouane and Greece’s Home Made Films.

The film will also start shooting in the spring. Hiam Abbass will star as a Christian bourgeoise woman who falls in love with a Black refugee. Their affair becomes a scandal leading the woman to become ostracized by her family and society. “It will be a very political film addressing the current tension in modern Lebanon where multiple communities cohabitate and where xenophobia is skyrocketing, especially when it comes to refugees,” said Thion. Pyramide has boarded international sales rights and will distribute in France.

The banner’s roster also includes “Don Juan,” Serge Bozon’s big musical film with Tahar Rahim and Virginie Effira, which is currently in post, and Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Un beau matin” with Lea Seydoux.

