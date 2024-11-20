Leroy Sane confirms talks as Bayern Munich star sends message amid Arsenal transfer links

Leroy Sane has confirmed he is in talks with Bayern Munich over the prospect of a new contract despite links with Arsenal and Manchester United.

The winger joined Manchester City from Schalke in the summer of 2016 and won two titles with Pep Guardiola’s side before moving to Bayern in 2020.

Sane has since lifted the Bundesliga on three separate occasions as well as a raft of cup trophies but has been touted for a return to English football.

The signing of Michael Olise has increased competition for places in a Bayern squad already packed with talent, limiting the 28-year-old to just three starts across all competitions this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta worked with the former Schalke youngster during his time on Guardiola’s coaching staff at City, while United have been credited with an interest in the German international.

Still, Sane - who is out of contract next summer and can speak to foreign clubs in January – addressed his future when speaking to German outlet BILD.

Leroy Sane has been limited to largely a bench role at Bayern Munich this season (Getty Images)

“We are in talks, I feel comfortable in Munich,” he said.

“I feel really comfortable. Talks are very good. My focus is currently only on FC Bayern.”

When pressed on a potential return to the Premier League, Sane said: “I follow Premier League football. But the attraction for me lies in the club where I can show my best performance, develop and win titles. I have that at FC Bayern.

“We keep talking.”