Leroy Merlin and Voltalia sign the first Corporate PPA for a new wind power plant in France

Leroy Merlin and Voltalia sign the first Corporate PPA for a new wind power plant in France

Leroy Merlin, France's leading home improvement retail company, and Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announced the signing of a long-term power sales agreement for the entire output of a 23.6 megawatt wind farm currently under construction.

Leroy Merlin and Voltalia have signed a new Corporate PPA1. The home improvement retailer will purchase the output of a 23.6 megawatt wind farm that Voltalia is currently building in the Bourgogne Franche-Comté region for 23 years. It is scheduled to be commissioned before the end of the first half of 2023.

With an annual volume of 60 gigawatt hours, the Corporate PPA will enable the various entities of Adeo France, of which Leroy Merlin is a part, to source approximately 20% of its electricity consumption from renewable energy.

After the signature of a first Corporate PPA in September 2022 with Voltalia for the production of a future 30 megawatt solar power plant in the Centre-Val de Loire region, this new contract contributes to the decarbonisation strategy of Leroy Merlin and Adeo France’s entities. In total, the Corporate PPAs signed by Leroy Merlin represent 57% of the current electricity consumption of Adeo France entities (Leroy Merlin, Weldom, Bricoman, Adeo Services, K-bane, Zodio, etc.).

This is the first additional wind power Corporate PPA signed in France: it is the first time that a company has committed to a long-term supply (23 years) from a new wind farm dedicated to it as soon as it is commissioned.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, said: "This Corporate PPA wind power, a first in France, is part of the strategic partnership concluded in 2021 with Adeo, parent company of Leroy Merlin. Our joint actions, Voltalia and Helexia as producers of low-carbon energy and service providers, and Adeo and Leroy Merlin as players committed to sustainable housing, are contributing to the fight against global warming."

Maxime Leroy, Director of Development and Enhancement of Leroy Merlin France’s physical assets: "We have set ourselves an ambitious objective: to supply all our shops with renewable energy by 2025. These are produced directly on our sites or through long-term partnerships with renewable energy producers. Today, with Voltalia, we are taking a new step forward by integrating a dedicated wind farm into our system, which will significantly reduce our carbon impact."

Next on the agenda: FY 2022 results, on March 23, 2023 (before market opening)

About Leroy Merlin

Leroy Merlin, a pioneer company of the Adeo Group, is today the leading brand in France in all distribution channels for home improvement and the living environment. Specialized in the sale of products, projects and services, Leroy Merlin France's ambition is to build with everyone new ways of living for a better tomorrow and puts customer satisfaction at the heart of its business. 28,000 employees in 143 stores in France are now committed to this idea.

This mission is reflected on the www.leroymerlin.fr website, which is now one of the Top 10 French e-commerce sites. Leroy Merlin France was voted France's favorite retailer in 2021 and 2022 and has a turnover of more than €8.9 billion (including VAT in 2021).


About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin
Press Contact: Loris Daougabel
ldaougabel@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11


1 Corporate PPA : Corporate Power Purchase Agreement. A Corporate PPA is a long-term contract that directly connects the electricity consumer, a company, to the producer, which builds a new renewable energy power plant to supply its customer.

Attachment


