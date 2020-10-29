Leroy Logan: the man who risked everything to fight racism in the police force - from within

One day in 1983, while working in his research lab at the Royal Free hospital in north London, Leroy Logan received a phone call. The news was bad. It was about his father, Kenneth, a lorry driver.

“Dad was parked up in north London,” he remembers. “Two police officers said he was blocking the highway. He didn’t believe he was and started to measure the distance. They took the view that – as some police officers say – he had ‘failed the attitude test’.”

The result, Logan says grimly, was that right there, in the street, in front of everybody, and while his father screamed his name and address to anyone who might help or at least bear witness, he was beaten up. Comprehensively. Beyond recognition. “I walked straight past him at the hospital,” recalls Logan, pausing to collect his thoughts.

Distraught and enraged, he did what any son would do, offering maximum support to his father. Kenneth suffered facial injuries, two black eyes – and faced charges of obstruction and resisting arrest (of which he would later be found not guilty). But what is extraordinary is what Logan did not do. He did not tell his father that some weeks before, unbeknown to all but a very few confidants, Logan had himself resolved to become a police officer in the racial battleground that was London.

Logan was torn. How could he explain to his father about the day, years earlier, when he saw a single black police officer sitting in a patrol car in an east London street, in crisp white shirt and dark uniform, and perceived him not as a quisling but as a quietly impressive figure? Or about the two white men he met at the Royal Free gym who befriended the 25-year-old Logan and turned out to be off-duty officers. Or even about his conversation with his boss, Prof Roy Pounder, who said that while his work was great, his outgoing character would never settle for life in a laboratory and maybe he should switch to something to exploit his people skills. “Have you thought of the police?” Pounder asked him. “Do I look like a white racist?” countered Logan.

What to do? He took soundings, from his wife, Gretl (then his girlfriend), and again from Prof Pounder. “She said: ‘Maybe what has happened shows why you should join, to try and change things.’ He said: ‘Even if you stop one unjustified beating …’” They tipped the balance. “I began to have a sense that there was a reason behind it all.”

Even then he could not face telling his father, who was traumatised by the police and enamoured with his son’s current job in medicine. Eventually, when his irate father called from the family home, Logan knew time had run out. “There are police officers here; they say you’re going to become a cop,” barked his father. “Oh Dad, I have been wanting to tell you …” spluttered Logan. Click, brrr. The line went dead.

In his new book, Closing Ranks, My Life as a Cop, Logan recalls the emotional toll of the decision that was both his “biggest breakthrough and biggest nightmare”. Other black officers have reached more senior positions in British policing. Michael Fuller, for example, became Britain’s first black chief constable. Pat Gallan recently retired having served as assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan police. But few have navigated an ascent as twisty and strewn with landmines as Logan.

Now 63, and a father of three, he retired as a superintendent in 2013, having completed 30 years on the force. But by the end, his survival was as much an achievement as his impressive contributions to the Damilola Taylor inquiry, the fight against gang and knife crime in London, the historic formation of the Black Police Association and his high-profile role in the Met’s operation around the 2012 London Olympics.

It is enough of a thriller for Logan’s career to be the focus of Red, White and Blue, a new film by the award-winning director Steve McQueen. The ex-officer is played by the British and Hollywood A-lister John Boyega, and notably so. In a five-star review, the Guardian hailed “a performance comparable to Al Pacino in Serpico”. Logan also approves. “John just got it,” he says. “He saw me as what I was, a black man and a black cop trying to make change from within.”

Logan was born in Islington, north London, the eldest child of parents who arrived from Jamaica. But their’s was not the textbook Windrush journey. Kenneth arrived in 1954 and, having laid the groundwork, sent a ticket for Logan’s mother – an industrious, sweet-natured dressmaker called Daphne – to join him. After five years, Logan’s mother became so homesick that she returned to Jamaica, taking Leroy and his sister Hyacinth, then just a few months old, with her.

Story continues