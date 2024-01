Lerone Murphy injured, Dan Ige left without opponent for UFC Fight Night 236

UFC Fight Night 236 has lost a fun featherweight matchup.

Lerone Murphy was set to take on Dan Ige at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Feb. 10, but an undisclosed injury has prompted his withdrawal from the fight. MMA Junkie confirmed the news with a source following a first report from Violent Money TV.

Ige (17-7 MMA, 9-6 UFC) and Murphy (13-0-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC), who are ranked No. 14 and No. 15 respectively on the current USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie featherweight rankings, publicly exchanged well wishes on social media.

Heal up champ. — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) January 17, 2024

While the undefeated Murphy is on the mend, Ige hopes he will be able to keep the same fight date in February against a new opponent, as his wife is expected to give birth in March.

Ige posted a video to Instagram Stories asking a simple question: “Who’s it gonna be?”

The 32-year-old featherweight is looking to return to the win column following a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell in September. That setback followed back-to-back wins over Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr earlier in 2023.

Following two appearances last calendar year that included decision wins over Gabriel Santos and Josh Culibao, Murphy will have to wait a little longer to get his 2024 started.

The lineup for UFC 236 includes:

Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brad Tavares

Darrius Flowers vs. Michael Johnson

Dan Ige vs. opponent TBA

Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates

Bruna Brasil vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Bogdan Guskov vs. Zac Pauga

Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio

Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells

Damir Hadzovic vs. Bolaji Oki

Aori Qileng vs. Daniel Marcos

Hyder Amil vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr UFC 289

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr moves in with a kick against Dan Ige…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr moves in with a kick against Dan Ige during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a hit against Dan Ige during UFC…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a hit against Dan Ige during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr moves in with a knee hit as Dan…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr moves in with a knee hit as Dan Ige defends during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige lands a hit against Nate Landwehr during UFC…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige lands a hit against Nate Landwehr during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a kick against Dan Ige during UFC…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a kick against Dan Ige during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige moves in with a hit as Nate Landwehr…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige moves in with a hit as Nate Landwehr defends during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a kick against Dan Ige during UFC…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a kick against Dan Ige during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a kick against Dan Ige during UFC…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a kick against Dan Ige during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a kick against Dan Ige during UFC…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a kick against Dan Ige during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a knee hit against Dan Ige during…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Nate Landwehr lands a knee hit against Dan Ige during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige lands a hit against Nate Landwehr during UFC…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige lands a hit against Nate Landwehr during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige pins Nate Landwehr to the mat during UFC…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige pins Nate Landwehr to the mat during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige lands a hit against Nate Landwehr during UFC…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige lands a hit against Nate Landwehr during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige is declared the winner by decision against Nate…

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Dan Ige is declared the winner by decision against Nate Landwehr during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie