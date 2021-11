Henning Beltestad, CEO of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LSG), has today November 15h 2021 bought 7,000 shares in LSG at an average price of NOK 70.70 per share. Ownership after this transaction is 49,200 shares in LSG.



Please see the attached form for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment