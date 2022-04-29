Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Notice of General Shareholders' Meeting

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Please find enclosed notice of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA's General Shareholders’ Meeting. The General Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on 23 May 2022 at 10.00 a.m CET at the company's office at Lanternen, Thormøhlens gate 51 b, 5006 Bergen, Norway.

The meeting notice, underlying documentation, form for physical participation, notice of attendance and proxy scheme is attached and is sent to all shareholders with known address. All documents are also available at www.leroyseafood.com.

Shareholders may also participate electronically through LumisAGM. Se attachment to the meeting notice for further information on how to participate.

The annual report for 2021 was published through a stock exchange release on 29 April 2022 and is available at www.leroyseafood.com.

