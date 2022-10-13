Leopoldstadt review: Tom Stoppard's latest play is a moving, humane tale of the Holocaust

Christian Holub
·6 min read
Leopoldstadt review: Tom Stoppard's latest play is a moving, humane tale of the Holocaust

The Holocaust sometimes seems like an overly-familiar topic. It is, after all, already the subject of some of the most famous books and films in the world, not to mention any history class worth its salt. But perhaps one result of this exposure is that it's easy to overestimate one's understanding of the Holocaust. The power and urgency of Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's newest (and possibly final) play, is how it reminds us both of the Holocaust's eternal relevance, and the true depth of the loss that humankind suffered. That comes both from the breadth and depth of the cast, which spans more than 30 characters across several time periods, and the creative ways that the Broadway production (directed by Patrick Marber) shows the passage of time.

As in many of his past works, Stoppard excels at demonstrating that grand historical narratives are not at all evident to the people who have to live through them. Arcadia showed modern-day characters trying to understand the past, while flashback scenes showed how wrong their assumptions were. In another of his most famous plays, Stoppard showed how Rosencrantz and Guildenstern have no idea that they're in the middle of Hamlet. So when the modern theatergoer sits down for Leopoldstadt and reads that it will be a multi-generational epic following an Eastern European Jewish family through the first half of the 20th century, we know that it will inevitably be a story about the Holocaust. But the characters don't know that — and why would they? After all, turn-of-the-century Vienna seemed like the pinnacle of multicultural acceptance.

Leopoldstadt
Leopoldstadt

Joan Marcus The cast of 'Leopoldstadt' on Broadway

That's where Leopoldstadt begins: A Viennese drawing-room in 1899, where a big Jewish family is celebrating the winter holidays. Those decorations include a massive Christmas tree, because the family is interspersed with interfaith marriages. Some of these pairings are for love, but others are because in spite of its polyglot reputation, the aristocracy of the Austro-Hungarian Empire was decidedly Catholic. Hermann Merz is a wealthy factory owner, but he knows he will never be fully accepted by the Viennese ruling class if he identifies as Jewish. His self-hatred turns into an abiding faith in what he sees as the liberal, melting-pot nature of turn-of-the-century Vienna.

"We are the torchbearers of assimilation," Hermann confidently tells his brother-in-law Ludwig, a mathematics professor who in turn points out the Austro-Hungarian authorities seem perfectly happy to stand by and watch his Jewish students get assaulted in the street. The discussion veers from aggressively political to drunkenly apologetic (the kind of conversation we've all experienced with family members at holiday gatherings), but overall it's just a treat to see actors like David Krumholtz and Brendan Uranowitz feast on Stoppard's dialogue. Even when multiple characters are on stage having overlapping conversations, the writing and performances still sparkle.

This debate between Hermann and Ludwig is where the play's title first comes in. "Leopoldstadt" was the name of the former Jewish ghetto in Vienna, a social arrangement that Hermann thinks has been banished to the dustbin of history alongside the many "expulsions, massacres, burnings, blood libels…pogroms, ghettos, yellow patches" that European Jews had to endure for so many centuries. Since this is a play about the Holocaust, we know that Hermann is tragically wrong…but his attitude provokes us to wonder if we aren't falling into the same trap of seeing the Holocaust as a past event whose depravity can never again be approached. It's nice to think that history moves in a progressive direction, but it's really just one thing after another, and sadly there is no cosmic law that prevents horrors from recurring.

Leopoldstadt
Leopoldstadt

Joan Marcus Japhet Balaban and Eden Epstein in 'Leopoldstadt'

Time keeps moving, and so does Leopoldstadt: First just some years ahead to 1900, then all the way to 1924, when the family has been ravaged by World War I: Hermann's son Jacob is now missing an eye and an arm after his time on those meat-grinder battlefields, while Ludwig's son Poldi is just plain dead. But even amidst the devastation, there is hope. Jacob's cousin Nellie is now dating a socialist organizer and happily knitting a red flag as she talks about how the workers of the world are bound to unite.

That hope is gone by the time the play moves forward again, to 1938 — the year of Anschluss and Kristallnacht. Worker uprisings have been defeated, and Nazism is ascendant in Europe, but this family can't even imagine escaping the only home they've ever known (every scene takes place in the same room, which visualizes the passage of time and makes it easier to chart how the characters endure the accompanying changes). All but Nellie, that is. Even with her political dreams crushed, Nellie is looking forward, and has remarried to a British journalist who promises to spirit her and her young son Leopold (another reflection of the title, and the history of oppression it represents) to safety.

This, as you may or may not know, is a reflection of Stoppard's own life story. He, too, was a young European Jewish boy in the '30s (though in Czechoslovakia, not Austria) who was saved from the Holocaust by his mother's marriage to a British officer while many of his family members perished in the Nazi camps. It's worth thinking about how this one human being, spared from the worst by a chance of fate, went on to write some of the most acclaimed English-language plays and films of the last half-century. How many other works of art or mathematical breakthroughs were lost when the people who might have created them were killed simply because of who they were or where they were born?

The image on the Leopoldstadt playbill is of a young Jewish child playing with a cat's cradle. This motif shows up in the play itself in the 1938 sequence: After the Nazis have robbed Jewish Austrians of their most valuable possessions, all the children have left to play with are pieces of string. But that string can still be made into something perfect: As Ludwig lovingly points out to his grand-nephews, the knots in the cat's cradle always stay the same distance apart no matter how the configuration is manipulated. For Ludwig, this is proof of the mathematical order that underlies the tragic chaos of the universe. For the rest of us, it's a powerful reminder of importance of every single life, as well as the human capacity to salvage beauty out of disaster. B+

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o