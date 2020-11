Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): The carcass of a leopard was found in the Birsinghpur forest area in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

"According to the post mortem report, the cause of death is electrocution," the Umaria district forest officer said.

"However, there is no electricity line within three kilometres of the radius of this place. We need to probe the exact cause," he added. (ANI)