Leonys Martin discharged from hospital after fighting life-threatening infection

After battling a life-threatening infection, Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin is on the road to recovery. Martin is expected to be discharged from the hospital Sunday, according to ESPN.

While Martin will be released from the hospital, there’s no timetable for his return just yet. Team president Chris Antonetti said the club is “in uncharted waters” due to the nature of Martin’s ailment. He’ll be treated as “day-to-day.”

Leonys Martin made strong progress while fighting life-threatening infection

Antonetti told ESPN Martin made incredible progress over the past week.

“To think about the progress he’s made over the past week, it’s been nothing short of amazing,” Antonetti said. “It’s beyond a relief, especially given where things were a week ago.”

He added that Martin was active, walking up and down the hall. Antonetti did caution that Martin still has a long way to go, though.

“He still has progress he needs to make to get back to full health, but it’s been a really encouraging week.”

Leonys Martin started fighting life-threatening infection in early August

Martin came down with the issue following an Aug. 7 game. He was traded to Cleveland on July 31, and only played six games with the club before coming down with the infection.

Doctors are unclear on how the bacteria entered Martin’s bloodstream. They are still unsure exactly what type of bacteria was causing the issue.

Leonys Martin’s timetable for a return is unclear

Due to the nature of his ailment, it’s unclear when Martin will return to the team. With Cleveland a lock for the postseason, having Martin around would strengthen the club. But health should be the priority for everyone involved at this time.

Leonys Martin is recovering after fighting a life-threatening bacteria. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

