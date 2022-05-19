Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.16

The board of Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.16 per share on the 8th of July. This makes the dividend yield 11%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Leon's Furniture's stock price has reduced by 31% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Leon's Furniture's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Leon's Furniture was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 16.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 62% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the first annual payment was CA$0.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.9% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Leon's Furniture has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Leon's Furniture Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Leon's Furniture that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

