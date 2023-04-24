Leonovus Announces Change of Auditor

Leonovus Inc

OTTAWA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. (TSXV: LTV) ("Leonovus" or the "Company") announces it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP ("Predecessor Auditor") to Kenway Mack Slusarchuck Stewart LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective April 5, 2023.



The Board of Directors and Audit Committee reviewed and approved the Predecessor Auditor's resignation at the Company's request. It appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective April 5, 2023, until the close of the Company's next Annual General Meeting. There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. The Company will file the Notice of Change of Auditor and the required letters from the Former Auditor on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information, please contact:

Michael Gaffney

Chief Executive Officer

mgaffney@leonovus.com



