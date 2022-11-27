Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31

  • Duke head coach Mike Elko waves to fans as he walks off the field after earning a victory in Duke's final regular season NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Duke head coach Mike Elko waves to fans as he walks off the field after earning a victory in Duke's final regular season NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • The football flies past Wake Forest's A.T. Perry and Duke's Chandler Rivers into the hands of Darius Joiner (1) for an interception late in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    The football flies past Wake Forest's A.T. Perry and Duke's Chandler Rivers into the hands of Darius Joiner (1) for an interception late in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Wake Forest's Sam Hartmam, right, is tackled by Duke's Brandon Johnson (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Wake Forest's Sam Hartmam, right, is tackled by Duke's Brandon Johnson (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Duke's Sahmir Hagans scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Duke's Sahmir Hagans scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Duke's Jaquez Moore carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Duke's Jaquez Moore carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson raises his hands after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson raises his hands after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Duke's Riley Leonard (13) makes a throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Duke's Riley Leonard (13) makes a throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • A pass intended for Wake Forest's A.T. Perry (9) flies incomplete as Duke's Joshua Pickett defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    A pass intended for Wake Forest's A.T. Perry (9) flies incomplete as Duke's Joshua Pickett defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Wake Forest's Sam Hartman throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Wake Forest's Sam Hartman throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Duke's Sahmir Hagans (85) makes a game-winning touchdown catch ahead of Wake Forest's Gavin Holmes (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    Duke's Sahmir Hagans (85) makes a game-winning touchdown catch ahead of Wake Forest's Gavin Holmes (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
BRENNAN DOHERTY
·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014.

Wake Forest (7-5, 3-5) quarterback Sam Hartman completed 26-of-42 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted late in the fourth by Duke defensive back Darius Joiner. Demon Deacon wide receiver A.T. Perry had eight catches for 87 yards and a score in the loss.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: In late October, the Demon Deacons were 6-1 and ranked 10th nationally. Coach Dave Clawson’s team then lost four of its final five regular-season contests, and defense was once again a big issue for Wake Forest on Saturday. Wake Forest now has given up 30-plus points in four straight games, and Duke had multiple offensive playmakers with career days.

Duke: The Blue Devils closed out first-year coach Mike Elko’s first regular season in grand fashion. Punctuated by Leonard and Hagan’s big days, Duke once again illustrated their impressive turnaround after going 3-9 last year and showed that there’s a lot of young talent around for the years to come as well.

UP NEXT

Both Wake Forest and Duke await bowl invitations. Wake Forest has played in a bowl every season since 2016, and Duke is bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

