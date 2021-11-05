Leonardo says Aerostructures will absorb 350-400 mln euro cash this year

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Aerostructures business of Leonardo is expected to absorb cash for around 350-400 million euros this year as the division reaches the bottom in 2021 and starts a gradual recovery, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said on Friday.

Commenting 9-month results published on Thursday, Profumo said that the group had put in place actions to mitigate problems at the division and was already seeing some positive signs.

The division is expected to reach a break-even at the end of 2025. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)