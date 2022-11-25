Leonardo, Iveco win Brazil order worth up to 2 billion euros, Italy's defence minister says
MILAN (Reuters) - A consortium made up of defense group Leonardo and commercial vehicle maker Iveco has won an order to supply Brazil's army with 220 armoured vehicles worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.08 billion), Italy's defence minister said.
"(This) demonstrates the excellence of Italian industry in the world and excellent teamwork," Guido Crosetto said in a statement on Friday.
A spokesman for Iveco confirmed the consortium had won the contract but declined to comment on the figures. Leonardo had no immediate comment.
($1 = 0.9614 euros)
(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)