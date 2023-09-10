All About Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored Love Interest Vittoria Ceretti

This month, Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, despite rumors of a potential relationship with model Gigi Hadid over the past year. New rumors started about Ceretti this summer, when she was seen on a yacht with DiCaprio and other models Meghan Roche and Imaan Hammam. Here's everything to know about the 25-year-old fashionista and her romance with DiCaprio so far.

Who is Vittoria Ceretti?

Ceretti has been modeling since she was 14-years-old and is well known on the runway. She has modeled for campaigns with designers like Alexander McQueen, Versace, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, and Gucci.

Ceretti has quite a social media following, with 1.5 million followers on Instagram. The model has been married, to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri. Their wedding was in 2020, and she is believed to be separated from her husband. She's also acquaintances with Hadid, even appearing with her on the cover of Vogue.

How long have Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti been together?

The rumored couple reportedly met during the premiere for Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. They were first linked romantically when someone saw them on an ice cream date in Los Angeles, according to Page Six. An eye witness observing them stated there was a “vibe” because of the “way they were talking to each other, you could feel the energy.”

On September 6, they were seen dancing in Ibiza, Spain. A source said DiCaprio calls Ceretti his “girlfriend.”

“Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time,” an insider told The Daily Mail. “But he adores her and she him, they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, traveling around on romantic trips.”

“They added, It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious.”



