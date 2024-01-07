All of Leonardo DiCaprio's Golden Globe Nominations and Wins

From 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' to 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' see all of the star's nominations through the years

Appian Way/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Leonardo Dicaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street

At Sunday's 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Leonardo DiCaprio could walk away with his fourth win, for 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Since 1994, the actor has been nominated at the Globes a staggering 14 times, with nods for everything from favorites like Titanic and The Departed to more niche moments in J. Edgar and The Revenant (for which he also won his first Oscar).

Here, see every time DiCaprio was nominated for a Golden Globe Award — and whether or not he won.

1994: Best Supporting Actor, 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape'

Moviestore/Shutterstock Leonardo DiCaprio in What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Did he win? No

At just 19 years old, DiCaprio scored his first-ever Golden Globe Award nomination for the supporting role of Arnie in What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

"He worked really hard on that film and spent a lot of time researching," costar Johnny Depp told EW in 2016. "He came to set and he was ready to work hard and all his ducks were in a row."

The Fugitive's Tommy Lee Jones won in the category that year.

1998: Best Actor, 'Titanic'

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic

Did he win? No

For his role as Jack in the beloved 1997 classic, DiCaprio earned his second nomination but once again lost, this time to Peter Fonda of Ulee's Gold.

2003: Best Actor, 'Catch Me If You Can'

Archive Photos / Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can

Did he win? No

Moviegoers had a ball watching DiCaprio step into the shoes of the slick Frank Abagnale Jr., but Jack Nicholson ultimately won in the category that year for About Schmidt.



2005: Best Actor, 'The Aviator'

Everett Leonardo DiCaprio in The Aviator

Did he win? Yes!

DiCaprio earned his first Golden Globe Award in 2005 for his performance as the intriguing aviator Howard Hughes.

"I'm incredibly honored," he said in his acceptance speech, nodding to the film's cast and crew. "Growing up in this business and truly wanting to be a part of the world of film, I'm a truly privileged person standing here today but I must say the pinnacle of all that has been to work alongside one of the greatest contributors to the world of cinema of our time, and that is the great Martin Scorsese."

Story continues

He also thanked his "amazingly supportive and loving parents," and urged viewers to contribute to those suffering in the wake of the 2004 tsunami in Indonesia.



2007: Best Actor, 'The Departed'

© Warner Bros Pictures Leonardo DiCaprio in The Departed

Did he win? No

DiCaprio was actually up against himself that year (as well as Peter O'Toole, Will Smith and Forest Whitaker) for his work in the starry The Departed and ...



2007: Best Actor, 'Blood Diamond'

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Leonardo DiCaprio in Blood Diamond

Did he win? No

... Blood Diamond. However two nominations couldn't help him top Whitaker, who won for The Last King of Scotland.



2009: Best Actor, 'Revolutionary Road'

Photo by Bbc/Evamere/Neal Street Prods/Kobal/Shutterstoc Leonardo DiCaprio in Revolutionary Road

Did he win? No

Reteaming with Titanic costar Kate Winslet helped his film and his performance earn buzz, but in 2009 he lost to the comeback kid, Mickey Rourke in The Wrestler.



2012: Best Actor, 'J. Edgar'

Moviestore/Shutterstock Leonardo DiCaprio in J. Edgar

Did he win? No

Though his performance as FBI director J. Edgar Hoover earned him his eighth Golden Globe Award nomination, George Clooney beat him that year for The Descendants.



2013: Best Supporting Actor, 'Django Unchained'

Moviestore/Shutterstock Leonardo DiCaprio in Django Unchained

Did he win? No

Django Unchained dominated awards season that year, so much so that DiCaprio's costar Christoph Waltz was the one to beat him.



2014: Best Actor, 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

Appian Way/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Leonardo Dicaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street

Did he win? Yes!

DiCaprio's second Golden Globe win came for the over-the-top romp costarring Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie.

"I never would've guessed I would have won for best actor in a comedy," he joked in his speech, calling out "fellow comedians" Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, Bruce Dern and Joaquin Phoenix, a.k.a the other semi-serious nominees. (The Globes divides many categories by musical/comedy and drama.)

Addressing director Martin Scorsese, he admitted he "stalked" him into making the movie, and praised him for how he influences everyone in the room as a "risk-taker and a visionary. As the history of cinema unfolds you'll be regarded as one of the great artists of our time. Thank you for your mentorship."



2016: Best Actor, 'The Revenant'

Kimberley French/20th Century Fox/Regency Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock Leonardo Dicaprio in The Revenant

Did he win? Yes!



The Revenant was the film that finally earned DiCaprio an Oscar, but first, it earned him his third Golden Globe.

"What an incredible honor, wow that meant a lot," he said in his acceptance speech. "Two years ago we found ourselves submerged deep in nature with all of its complications and all of the beauty that it gave us cinematically. This film was about survival, about adaptation, about the triumph of the human spirit but more than anything it was about trust. And there's no one more deserving of that trust than our director, Alejandro Iñárritu. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey with you ... I've never had an experience like this in my entire life."

He also shared the award with Indigenous communities around the world and the First Nations people represented in the film. "It is time that we recognize your history and that we protect your Indigenous lands from corporate interests and people that are out there to exploit them," he said to applause. "It is time that we heard your voice and protected this planet for future generations."

2020: Best Actor, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Andrew Cooper Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Did he win? No

While he earned praise for his role in the 2019 favorite (and costar Brad Pitt cleaned up at the various awards shows), Taron Egerton took home the award as Elton John in Rocketman.



2022: Best Actor, 'Don't Look Up'

Netflix/Youtube Leonardo DiCaprio in Don't Look Up

Did he win? No

Nomination No. 13 was not a lucky one for DiCaprio, who earned praise for the star-studded film but ultimately lost to tick, tick... BOOM!'s Andrew Garfield.



2024: Best Actor, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Paramount Pictures Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

Did he win? TBD

The actor's latest nomination comes from his latest critically acclaimed Martin Scorsese project; on Jan. 7, he'll face off against Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Colman Domingo (Rustin).

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 81st annual Golden Globes as they're broadcasting live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday night, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.