Leonardo DiCaprio Showed PDA with Vittoria Ceretti at Birthday Bash Attended by JAY-Z and Beyoncé (Exclusive)

Snoop Dogg and Tobey Maguire were among other guests who attended the actor's birthday celebration on Saturday

Michael Kovac/Getty Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday in Los Angeles with his rumored love interest, Vittoria Ceretti, as well as many other A-list stars

Leonardo DiCaprio rang in 49 with Vittoria Ceretti by his side.

The actor celebrated his birthday on Saturday by hosting a star-studded event in Beverly Hills with Ceretti, 25, and other celebrity friends.

DiCaprio and the Italian model were “affectionate and kissing throughout the night," a source tells PEOPLE.

Other guests who attended the bash included JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi and Axl Rose. Lil Wayne was also in attendance and even performed, the source adds, noting: "At one point everyone was singing classic hip hop."



DiCaprio remained the center of attention, though, as the source says the actor was “raised and carried around the room” at one point.

The party kept going into the early hours of the morning, with many guests staying past 4 a.m.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival

DiCaprio and Ceretti were first linked in August when they were seen spending time together in Santa Barbara, California. They went on a stroll and enjoyed iced coffee and ice cream cones, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

They were spotted together again in early September as they partied together in Ibiza. Footage obtained by Page Six showed the pair kissing and dancing close to one another.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Vittoria Ceretti walks the runway at the Ferragamo fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023

Later that same month, the outlet spotted DiCaprio and Ceretti at Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum in Milan alongside the actor's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.

The following night, the pair was photographed together again, this time in Paris as they stepped out for dinner together — sans DiCaprio’s mom.

DiCaprio’s star-studded birthday celebration came on the heels of the release of his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered in theaters Oct. 20.

The film sees the actor embody Ernest Burkhart, who, along with Robert De Niro’s William Hale, hatched and enacted a plan to murder members of the oil-rich Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s in an effort to seize their wealth. All the while, Burkhart was married to Mollie, played in the film by Lily Gladstone, a member of the family he and Hale are targeting.

Amy Sussman/Getty Vittoria Ceretti attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The film's cinematographer, Rodrigo Prieto, who previously worked with DiCaprio on The Wolf of Wall Street, praised the actor for his dedication to his craft as he told Insider, "Leo is game for so much. He'll do anything."

Proving Prieto's point, he also shared that the actor wore butt padding to prepare for a scene when De Niro's character spanks him in the film. "I do remember doing them quite a few times and thinking, 'Oh, that must hurt.' There was some padding on his butt. But you could tell De Niro was really hitting him."



