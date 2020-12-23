Leonardo DiCaprio Is "Settling into Domestic Life" with Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are pros at keeping their relationship under wraps from public scrutiny. They were first spotted together in 2017 and little has come to be known about their romance other than DiCaprio's uncanny ability to turn into a viral meme and their eyebrow-raising age gap (the actor is 23 years older than his supermodel/actress girlfriend, who is currently 23 years old). So, how exactly did this relationship blossom?

Here, we track everything you need to know about one of Hollywood's most elusive couples.

December 2020: DiCaprio is reportedly enjoying "domestic life" with Morrone.

According to E! News, DiCaprio and Morrone are in it for the long haul.

"Leo and Cami are still going strong and doing really well. He's very cozy with Cami and they're serious," a source told the outlet of how the couple has been faring amid 2020.

"He is filming right now, but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys," continued the source. "He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."

Late June 2020: The couple heads out for a low-key sushi date.

DiCaprio and Morrone were photographed leaving Los Angeles favorite sushi spot Nobu on Monday, June 29. Morrone wore an oversized olive-colored bomber jacket, ripped black denim, and red Converse sneakers, while DiCaprio hid completely from paparazzi under his matching green hoodie. Both wore face masks, as L.A. is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

June 2020: DiCaprio celebrates Morrone's 23rd birthday.

Page Six reported that Morrone celebrated her 23rd birthday with a yacht party, accompanied by her famous beau. According to the publication, guests included Nina Dobrev and her rumored boyfriend Shaun White.

Per Page Six, "invitees wore cowboy hats and western attire," and DiCaprio was the only guest spotted wearing a mask.

February 2020: They attend the Oscars.

While DiCaprio and Morrone didn't walk down the red carpet together, their minutes-apart arrivals suggests they came at the same time. The two were also seated next to each other during the ceremony.

This is the first time that the couple has appeared at the same event during this year's awards season.

December 2019: Camila talks about their age difference.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the young actress wasn't afraid to speak candidly on the age difference between her and her boyfriend.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood⁠—and in the history of the world⁠—where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said, while empathizing with people who are naturally inquisitive about their relationship. "I probably would be curious about it too."

October 2019: Camila thinks Leo is more than an Instagram boyfriend.

After a pap snapped a picture of DiCaprio taking photos of Morrone making multiple Instagram-worthy poses, the Internet was quick to make the scene go viral.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Morrone lamented the viral meme fate.

"I saw the meme," she said. "Poor thing, he's being called an Instagram boyfriend. He's an environmentalist and a movie star and it doesn't mean a thing!"

July 2019: Camila's Instagram post alludes to her relationship.

Posting a photo of Hollywood couple Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, who had a 25-year age gap, Morrone simply captioned the flick, "A love like this."

People were quick to speculate that she was probably referring to her large age difference with DiCaprio.

She addressed the critics later on her Instagram story, writing, "My God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about. I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good."

May 2019: They attend Cannes Film Festival.

It was at the coveted film festival that DiCaprio became a viral meme.

The two both attended Cannes, although they went to separate events and consequently did not get any red carpet photos together.

April 2019: Leo and Camila head to Coachella.

DiCaprio and Morrone attended the three-day music festival together, and even engaged in some subtle PDA, per photos published at the Daily Mail.

November 2018: They make a rare public appearance.

The two sat next to each other during the UEFA Champions League, Group C match, in Paris.

That same month, E! reported that things were getting serious in their relationship. "It is getting more serious," a source said. "They've been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They've gotten to know each other's families and they love being together."

Another source added, "He is very serious with Camila and has been for a while now, but marriage is not something that is on the horizon."

An insider at Us Weekly contradicted E!'s source, saying that the two were already hearing wedding bells. "They’ve talked about getting engaged," said the insider, adding that the Academy Award-winning actor is "ready to have kids."

August 2018: The couple goes on a romantic European getaway.

Photos published by E! show the two snorkeling and going on boat rides together during their European holiday.

"Leo and Camila have been out in the sun enjoying boat rides, snorkeling, and being in the sea. They've had several meals aboard the yacht but have also made plenty of stops and gotten off to see the sites and enjoy the best places," a source told the outlet. "They visited the island of Capri and had a nice lunch at Il Riccio overlooking the water. They have a smaller boat that drops them and brings them back to the yacht."

March 2018: They have a PDA moment in Los Angeles.

During a casual outing in Los Angeles, Morrone held her boyfriend's arm in a rare display of PDA.

January 2018: Leo and Camila have a snowy vacation in Colorado.

A month after they were first spotted together, the couple vacationed together in Aspen. Fellow actor and friend Tobey Maguire was also present, along with his two kids, according to People.

December 2017: Leo and Camila are rumored to be dating.

A report from Us Weekly revealed that the two were "hooking up." The rumors comes months after DiCaprio's split from model Nina Agdal.

