Leonardo DiCaprio Is Not Dating 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani After Being Seen Together: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner, 48, sparked dating rumors after he attended model Riley Montana's (also known as Ebony Riley) album release party last month and was spotted sitting next to Polani.

In a photo obtained by multiple outlets, the Titanic star and ITM Model Management-signed model took in the party as he sported a casual black bomber jacket and matching baseball cap, and she wore a white t-shirt underneath a striped-print blazer.

A source tells PEOPLE on Tuesday, "Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group… Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."

A representative for Polani did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

DiCaprio was last linked to 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas after the two were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club in West Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard separately in December before they entered a car together.

A source told PEOPLE they were leaving a "big group dinner," adding: "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

Her father, actor Lorenzo Lamas, spoke to the New York Post shortly after the public outing and said that things between the pair were not serious.

He said: "She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

After parting ways with his girlfriend of four years — model Camila Morrone, 25 — in August, DiCaprio was spending time with 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party at Casa Cipriani in September, with a film source telling PEOPLE at the time that the pair "like each other and are having a good time."

An entertainment source added that DiCaprio was "taken with Gigi," whom he has known casually for years. "She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to."

"They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," the film source said.

DiCaprio and Hadid were last seen together in New York City in November, when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant.