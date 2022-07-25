Leonard Paris Acquired by Japanese Conglomerate Sankyo Seiko

One of the last independent French heritage houses, Leonard Paris has been acquired by Japanese wholesale company Sankyo Seiko. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are happy to pass the torch to Sankyo Seiko, which has supported Leonard Paris’ success in Asia for over 50 years. The heritage and know-how of our house will be able to live for many more years all over the world,” Leonard president Nathalie Tribouillard Chassaing said in a statement.

More from WWD

The brand was founded in 1958 by Daniel Tribouillard and had remained within the family for decades.

Georg Lux has been serving as creative director of the house since January 2021, following Christine Phung. The brand, known for its colorful floral prints, has said its focus in recent years is to bring on a younger clientele.

Sankyo Seiko, the longtime partner of the brand, has been instrumental in its growth in Asia, namely Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

“I am honored to take over the Leonard house, whose legacy I respect so much.” added Sankyo Seik chief executive officer Akira Inoue.

The acquisition was characterized as a way of ensuring the global growth of the brand both commercially and technically. The company has holdings in fashion manufacturing, importing as well as real estate and interior design. Sankyo Seiko also owns the British house Daks Simpson, which it acquired in 1991.

The brand is expected to return to the fashion week calendar in with a show in Paris in September.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.